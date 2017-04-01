Protein Metrics Announces Third Year Of Record Growth And Change In Leadership

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 3, 2016 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Protein Metrics Inc., a premier provider of mass spectrometry software for protein characterization, announces a third year of record revenue. Sales of products doubled from 2015 with due to new customers, increased sales to existing customers, and new products. New 2016 products include: Supernovo, a hands-free de novo sequencing software for mAbs, and Intact Mass, a novel deconvolution software for analysis of intact (undigested) proteins. Protein Metrics' expanded suite of software allows pharmaceutical researchers to efficiently and comprehensively characterize therapeutic proteins and biosimilars, reducing overall development costs and timelines. The software can be used on data from any of the major mass spectrometer vendors.

Along with this strong 2016 performance, the company announces the retirement of outgoing President and CEO Christopher Becker, Ph.D., who will continue as a Scientific Advisor, and the election of Eric Carlson, Ph.D. to lead the company as the new President and CEO.

"As a founder of the company, I am proud of the success Protein Metrics has achieved to date," said Dr. Becker. "I look forward to seeing the company continue to grow and expand under Eric Carlson's leadership."

Dr. Carlson, who joined the company in January of 2014 as Chief Business Officer, has led the commercial growth and has put in place a talented sales and marketing team serving markets around the world. He has 18 years of experience developing and commercializing novel technologies for pharmaceutical R&D labs. Before joining Protein Metrics, Dr. Carlson was a co-founder and senior vice president of Freeslate (now part of Unchained Labs). At Symyx Technologies (now part of Biovia), he developed novel technologies and automation platforms for pharmaceutical research customers. He earned his Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from Stanford University in 1998 and has authored 32 published patents.

"Under Chris Becker's leadership, Protein Metrics has established itself as a provider of best-in-class proteomics and biotherapeutic characterization software," said Dr. Carlson. "We have succeeded by responding to user feedback and offering products that allow researchers to focus on science and scale their analytical processes. I am honored to lead the Company into our next phase of growth and am looking forward to helping our customers leverage the benefits of mass spec analysis across their full development process."



Details of Protein Metrics biopharma suite can be found at www.proteinmetrics.com.

About Protein Metrics Inc.

Protein Metrics is a dynamic software company serving biopharmaceutical development professionals and proteomics researchers. The Company focuses on the analysis of mass spectrometric and other analytical data to provide detailed, efficient characterization of proteins and glycans. Over the past ten+ years, hardware for mass spectrometry has improved dramatically, and the company's aim is to allow researchers to convert the new wealth of data from these instruments into to knowledge by providing innovative software that makes analytical results more accurate, more complete, and easier to achieve. The company is headquartered in San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.proteinmetrics.com

