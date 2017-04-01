Kura Oncology Appoints Steven Stein, M.D. To Board Of Directors

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq:KURA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Steven H. Stein, M.D., to its board of directors. Dr. Stein currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Incyte Corporation.



“We are thrilled to have Steven join our board during this pivotal time at Kura,” said Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Kura Oncology. “Steven brings a wealth of experience in the discovery, development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics. His perspectives will be extremely valuable as we seek to advance tipifarnib through later-stage clinical development and generate initial clinical data for KO-947, our selective ERK inhibitor.”

“I am excited by the encouraging data for tipifarnib in HRAS mutant squamous cell head and neck cancers, the potential of the company’s early-stage pipeline, and the management team’s rapid execution of its programs,” said Dr. Stein. “I am passionate about the development of new cancer therapies and see great promise in Kura’s approach and commitment to improving patient outcomes.”

As Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Incyte Corporation, Dr. Stein leads that company’s development and regulatory efforts. Previously, Dr. Stein worked for Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President, U.S. Clinical Development & Medical Affairs at Novartis Oncology U.S. Prior to Novartis, Dr. Stein worked at GlaxoSmithKline as Vice President, Global Oncology, Clinical Development and also as Head of Medicines Development for Hematology and Supportive Care. Dr. Stein earned his M.D. from the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecules that target cancer signaling pathways where there is a strong scientific and clinical rationale to improve outcomes by identifying those patients most likely to benefit from treatment. Kura Oncology’s lead drug candidate is tipifarnib, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor, which is currently being studied in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials. The preclinical pipeline includes KO-947, an ERK inhibitor, and a menin-MLL program. For additional information about Kura Oncology, please visit the company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com.

