Clinical Network Services Pty Ltd UK Announces The Appointment Of Dr Martin Moxham As Principal Regulatory Consultant
1/4/2017 8:48:50 AM
Brisbane, Australia - 4 January 2017 - Clinical Network Services (CNS), an integrated service group focused on clinical product development and headquartered in Australia with offices in New Zealand, the UK and the USA, has announced the appointment of Martin Moxham as Principal Regulatory Consultant for Europe from 1 January 2017.
With over 24 years industry experience, Martin is a highly respected pharmaceutical regulatory affairs specialist with particular expertise in EU regulatory strategy, clinical and nonclinical data evaluation and supporting scientific advice meetings.
Commenting on the new role, Martin said: “I am delighted to join the CNS‘ BioDesk UK consulting team, as this is an exciting opportunity to work within a highly professional and experienced group that is dedicated to adding value to client programs".
Russell Neal, Managing Director said: “Martin brings a wealth of industry and consulting experience to our UK BioDesk team and reflects CNS‘ ongoing commitment to the continuous growth and evolution of BioDesk servicing the breadth of CNS‘ international clients“.
CNS’ BioDesk division is an intelligent global product development and regulatory affairs consultancy specialising in readying products to swiftly enter the clinic or gain marketing approval. With an average of over 13 years per consultant, BioDesk offers clients one of the most experienced and integrated groups of regulatory, CMC/manufacturing, toxicological, clinical and medical expert teams available across three continents.
CNS has experience on almost 500 distinct early phase projects across over 120 indications with particular expertise provided by BioDesk in the areas of vaccines, infectious disease products, cell and gene therapies.
