PHARNEXT To Attend January Investor Conferences



1/4/2017 8:46:32 AM

Paris, January 4, 2017 - Pharnext SA (FR00111911287 - ALPHA), a French biopharmaceutical company developing an advanced portfolio of products in the field of neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that senior management will be attending the following conferences taking place in January in France:

• Oddo 20th Midcap Forum on January 5-6 in Lyon Convention Center

• Invest Securities BioMed Event - 2nd Edition - on January 26 in Salons Hoche, Paris

If you are interested in meeting the Pharnext management team during either of these events, please send an email to investors@pharnext.com.

Senior management will also be available for meetings in the U.S. in San Francisco, CA from January 9-13 during the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. If you are interested in meeting the Pharnext management team, please send an email to Sarah McCabe at sarah@sternir.com.

