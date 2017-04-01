IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) To Join S&P 500 Index

WESTBROOK, Maine, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) today announced that it has been named to the S&P 500® and will join after close of trading today. The world-renowned index includes 500 of the top companies in leading industries of the U.S. economy.

"It's an incredible honor for IDEXX to be included in the S&P 500, alongside many of the world's most respected companies," said Jonathan Ayers, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IDEXX Laboratories. "This recognition is a testament to our strong growth since our founding in Portland, Maine, some 34 years ago. IDEXX is proud to add a company focused on pet healthcare technology to the S&P 500, and I am deeply grateful to all of our customers, employees, and shareholders who have contributed to this achievement."

Created in 1957, the S&P 500 is the benchmark for over $7.8 trillion in equity investments and index assets comprise $2.2 trillion of this total. The S&P 500 is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities and captures approximately 80% coverage of available market capitalization.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, serving practicing veterinarians around the world with a broad range of diagnostic and information technology-based products and services. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency, and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing livestock and poultry diagnostic tests and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs more than 7,000 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries.

