Medtronic (MDT) CEO Omar Ishrak To Speak At J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
1/4/2017 8:20:35 AM
DUBLIN - Jan. 3, 2017 - Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced it will participate in the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, 2017, in San Francisco.
Omar Ishrak, chairman and chief executive officer of Medtronic, will make a formal presentation on the company beginning at 10:00 a.m. PST (12:00 p.m. CST). Shortly following the presentation, Ishrak and Karen Parkhill, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will answer questions on the company.
A live audio webcast of the presentation and Q&A session will be available on January 9, 2017, by clicking on the Investor Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com. An archive of the session will be available on the same webpage later in the day.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 88,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in approximately 160 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.
