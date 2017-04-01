Garrett Winslow Joins Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. As Vice President Of Legal

HOPKINTON, Mass., Jan. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, cancer and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Garrett Winslow, Esq., has been appointed Vice President of Legal, a newly created role. Mr. Winslow will be a member of the management team and will be responsible for corporate legal operations for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals.



Mr. Winslow brings to the company over 11 years of experience in the life sciences industry. Prior to joining Spring Bank, he served as a member in the Corporate and Securities group at Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. in Boston, Massachusetts, where he advised public and private companies on securities law compliance, corporate governance matters and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Winslow received his Masters in Taxation from Boston University Law School, J.D. degree from Suffolk University Law School and B.A. degree in Business Administration from the University of Washington.

Martin Driscoll, Spring Bank president and chief executive officer, stated, “I am very pleased to welcome Garrett Winslow to Spring Bank. Garrett’s experience and expertise will be important to us as we advance our development and regulatory activities, continue to pursue new strategic collaborations, and expand our organizational capabilities at Spring Bank.” Mr. Driscoll continued, “We look forward to an exciting year in 2017 as we advance our development programs towards several major milestones during the year.”

“I am excited about the opportunity to work with Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, an emerging biotechnology company that I believe has significant potential with the company’s differentiated small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) platform,” said Mr. Winslow. “I look forward to working with the Spring Bank management team members in the development of our lead compounds, SB 9200 and SB 11285, as well as enhancing our development efforts through various strategic partnerships.”

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of a novel class of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid, or SMNH, chemistry platform. SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to selectively target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The company is developing its most advanced SMNH product candidate, SB 9200, for the treatment of viral diseases, including hepatitis B virus. SB 9200 has been designed to selectively activate within infected cells the cellular proteins, retinoic acid-inducible gene 1, or RIG-I, and nucleotide-binding oligomerization domain-containing protein 2, or NOD2, which have been implicated in the body’s immune response to viral infections. Spring Bank believes that SB 9200 may play an important role in antiviral therapy by modulating the body’s immune response through its mechanisms of action to fight viral infections such as HBV.

Any statements in this press release about Spring Bank’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about Spring Bank’s financial prospects and future operations and other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "targets," "may," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including whether Spring Bank’s cash resources will be sufficient to fund its continuing operations for the periods anticipated; whether results obtained in clinical trials will be indicative of results obtained in future clinical trials; whether Spring Bank’s product candidates will advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis; whether the results of such trials will warrant submission for approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies; whether Spring Bank’s product candidates will receive approval from regulatory agencies on a timely basis or at all; whether, if product candidates obtain approval, they will be successfully distributed and marketed; and other risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s effective Registration Statement on Form S-1 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 16, 2016, and in other filings Spring Bank makes with the SEC from time to time. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Spring Bank’s views as of the date hereof. Spring Bank anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Spring Bank’s views to change. However, while Spring Bank may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Spring Bank specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Spring Bank’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

