Axim Biotech Receives Positive PK Data Results For CanChew Plus CBD Gum

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM® Biotech) (OTC:AXIM), a world leader in cannabinoid research and development, received positive pharmacokinetic (PK) data results on its CanChew Plus® CBD Gum, and gears up for clinical trial on alleviating the symptom of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).



The single dose study on 10 mg of cannabidiol (CBD) and 30 mg of CBD determined the concentration of CBD in the blood after chewing one CanChew Plus® Gum for thirty minutes in healthy volunteers. The 30 mg dosage showed excellent results and this data will be used to determine the optimal concentration in the IBS patient trial.

“These results show that excellent bioavailability for CBD may be achieved via our proprietary chewing gum delivery system, so that patients suffering from IBS may have symptomatic relief using an easy-to-use solution,” said George E. Anastassov, MD, DDS, MBA and Chief Executive Officer of AXIM® Biotech. “We believe that we can match or improve the bioavailability profile for CBD compared to other delivery systems such as smoking or oral intake. We look forward to entering clinical trial and making available our cannabis-based medicinal solutions to patients suffering from IBS and other gastrointestinal disorders as soon as possible.”

“This data will be essential as we look to enter into a clinical trial to prove the efficacy of CBD for treatment for IBS. We saw through the study that the 30mg dosage of CBD rendered the most favorable results and will use this data to decide the most optimal dosage for patients in the clinical trial.” Anastassov added.

About AXIM®

AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTC:AXIM) focuses on the research, development and production of cannabis-based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmetic products. Our flagship products include CanChew®, a CBD-based controlled release chewing gum, and MedChew Rx, a combination CBD/THC gum that is undergoing clinical trials for the treatment of pain and spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis. We prioritize the well-being of our customers while embracing a solid fiscal strategy. Medical Marijuana, Inc. is a major investor in AXIM. For more information, visit www.AXIMBiotech.com.

About CanChew® and CanChew Plus®

CanChew® is a unique hemp-derived CBD functional chewing gum that is distinctly different than any other brands of gum on the market. Features listed on the CanChew® website include:

Non-habit forming

No prescription needed

Available in all 50 states

Great-tasting mint gum has no artificial sweeteners or preservatives

Non-GMO, gluten free, vegan and kosher

CanChew Plus® is a vastly improved delivery system than the alpha version of CanChew® Gum. It is produced by a leading European functional gum manufacturer.

Featured in Healthy Living Magazine, CanChew® was also recognized by the Healthy Living Foundation and honored with its Triple Leaf Award.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

AXIM® Biotechnologies does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA).

