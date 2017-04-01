MRI Interventions (MRIC)’ Clearpoint Surpasses Single-Year Milestone Of 500 Procedures In 2016

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRI Interventions, Inc. (OTCQB:MRIC) today announced that its ClearPoint®Neuro Navigation System was utilized in 500 minimally invasive brain surgeries during 2016. The 500th procedure was performed at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, which also marked the 70th procedure performed at that facility. The ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System combines highly accurate stereotactic targeting with real-time, intra-operative MRI imaging.



“The ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System has proven to consistently provide precision equal to or better than traditional stereotactic frame systems enabling improved accuracy, patient safety, and real-time tracking information for a variety of neurosurgical procedures including electrode implantation, laser ablation, and biopsy of small, deep-seated lesions,” said Dr. Robert E. Wharen, Jr., Chair of Neurosurgery at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, who performed the milestone-reaching procedure.

“More than 1,450 patients have benefited from the sub-millimeter accuracy and real-time, MRI visualization that the ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System provides,” commented Wendelin Maners, Vice President of Marketing for MRI Interventions. “Achieving 500 procedures in one year represents a 33% year-over-year increase in procedures, and demonstrates the growing adoption of our technology among leading functional neurosurgeons. We are proud to work with innovative neurosurgeons and medical centers, such as Mayo Clinic, to offer minimally invasive surgical options for their patients.”

About MRI Interventions, Inc.

Building on the imaging power of MRI, MRI Interventions is creating innovative platforms for performing the next generation of minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain. The ClearPoint System, which has received 510(k) clearance and is CE marked, utilizes a hospital’s existing diagnostic or intraoperative MRI suite to enable a range of minimally invasive procedures in the brain. For more information, please visit www.mriinterventions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein concerning MRI Interventions, Inc. (the “Company”) plans, growth and strategies may include forward-looking statements within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments and future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. Uncertainties and risks may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. Particular uncertainties and risks include those relating to: the Company’s ability to obtain additional financing; estimates regarding the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources; future revenues from sales of the Company’s ClearPoint System products; and the Company’s ability to market, commercialize and achieve broader market acceptance for the Company’s ClearPoint System products. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the Company’s actual results are described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2016, both of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wendelin Maners, VP, Marketing MRI Interventions, Inc. 949-900-6833