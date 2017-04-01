Regeneron (REGN) Hires Jay Markowitz, M.D., As Senior Vice President Of Portfolio

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced that Jay Markowitz, M.D., has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Portfolio Management. Dr. Markowitz has 15 years of experience as a leading institutional investor and analyst in the biopharmaceutical sector. He was previously at Capital World Investors, where he was a U.S. pharmaceutical and biotechnology analyst and portfolio manager.

"Jay is a powerful addition to our leadership team at a very important time for the company as our pipeline continues to grow and diversify," said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron. "Jay's deep scientific and medical expertise, coupled with his incredible track record as a leading biopharma portfolio manager and analyst, will help Regeneron further refine our portfolio strategy in order to bring important new medicines to patients as quickly and efficiently as possible."

Dr. Markowitz will work closely with other scientific and development leaders on portfolio evaluation and decision making as well as assessing external opportunities.

"Regeneron stands out as a company with a robust, diverse pipeline and a deep productive scientific and technological engine," said Dr. Markowitz. "I am thrilled to join this great team that is advancing important and promising potential treatments for people with a number of serious diseases."

Prior to Capital World Investors, Dr. Markowitz was a biotechnology analyst and portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price. Before transitioning to an investment career, he was an assistant professor and transplant surgeon at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Dr. Markowitz received his undergraduate degree from Columbia University and his M.D. from Duke University. He completed a fellowship in transplant surgery at the UCLA Medical Center, a surgical residency at Massachusetts General Hospital, and a Research Fellowship in Cellular and Molecular Immunology at the Harvard School of Public Health.

