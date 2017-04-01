Vtesse Announces Appointment Of Jason Meyenburg As Chief Commercial Officer

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Vtesse, Inc., a company committed to developing medicines to benefit patients with ultra rare, life-threatening diseases, announced today the appointment of Jason Meyenburg as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Meyenburg joins the company from Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he most recently served as Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, The Americas.

"As we near completion of enrollment in our pivotal Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of our lead drug candidate, VTS-270, our primary goal is to advance regulatory submissions. Assuming we receive favorable responses from U.S. and European regulatory agencies, our next goal will be to rapidly provide access to VTS-270 for the children suffering from NPC and its debilitating symptoms," said Ben Machielse, Drs., President and Chief Executive Officer of Vtesse, Inc. "As someone with deep experience supporting the roll out of rare disease medicines, Jason has the know-how, passion and dedication required to help us to quickly make VTS-270 available for patients in need, pending regulatory approvals."

Mr. Meyenburg's primary responsibilities at Vtesse center on leading commercialization activities for the company. He has extensive experience in the launch of therapies for ultra-rare diseases including direction of new market entry, organizational development, and market access.

At Alexion, he led operations in the U.S. and Latin America including responsibility across the company's hematology, nephrology and metabolic disorder businesses. Jason held commercial roles of increasing responsibility at Alexion, expanding access to the company's products in new markets, including Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Japan.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from the University of Maryland and a Master's of Business Administration from Duke University'sFuqua School of Business.

"As someone who has dedicated most of my career to providing patients with access to medicines for rare and ultra rare diseases, I'm thrilled to be a part of Vtesse as we prepare to complete our pivotal clinical trial for VTS-270 and to move it forward as a potential treatment for NPC," said Mr. Meyenburg. "I'm committed to working with my Vtesse colleagues and the NPC community to provide a therapeutic offering to the thousands of individuals living with NPC throughout the world as this is a very important unmet medical need."

Clinical investigators are now enrolling patients with NPC in Vtesse's ongoing study at sites in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Turkey and Australia. NPC is a progressive, irreversible, chronically debilitating and ultimately lethal genetic disease.

About NPC

NPC is caused by a defect in lipid transportation within the cell, which leads to excessive accumulation of lipids in the brain, liver and spleen. The NIH's National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) and Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) in close collaboration with parents and patient support groups, conducted the preclinical research and initiated the drug development phase for VTS-270. Vtesse is leading the late-stage drug development process for VTS-270. Visit www.theNPCstudy.com to learn more.

About Vtesse

Vtesse, Inc. is a rare disease company dedicated to developing drugs for patients suffering from diseases that are underserved. Vtesse is working collaboratively with the NIH, other leading academic centers, parents, and patient advocacy groups, to advance a pivotal clinical study of VTS-270 (a well-characterized mixture of HPCD with a specific compositional fingerprint that distinguishes it from other HPCD mixtures) to treat NPC, and to conduct pre-clinical discovery and development of other novel drugs for NPC and other lysosomal storage diseases (LSDs). The company is led by a highly experienced management team that has been involved in the development of more than 20 approved drugs. Alexandria Venture Investments, Bay City Capital LLC, Lundbeckfond Ventures, New Enterprise Associates, and Pfizer Venture Investments, have committed initial funding adequate to bring VTS-270 through a pivotal clinical trial. Vtesse is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland and is the first spin-out company from Cydan Development, Inc. For more information, visit www.vtessepharma.com.

