Reliefband Technologies Unveils The Reliefband Neurowave - The Most Advanced Wearable For The Drug-Free Treatment Of Nausea

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES, Reliefband Technologies, a leader in therapeutic technology has unveiled The Reliefband Neurowave, the world's most advanced "Treatable" - a wearable device for the drug-free relief from nausea, retching and vomiting caused by morning sickness and motion sickness, including the motion sickness associated with VR SIM.

Featuring clinically proven, FDA-cleared technology, The Reliefband Neurowave is designed to suit the needs of people whose lives are deeply impacted by nausea. This powerful device allows them to travel without fear of sickness and once again enjoy common leisure pursuits such as cruising, fishing, amusement rides or staying in the VR game. It will be commercially available in early Q2 priced around $150.

The Reliefband Neurowave uses Reliefband Technologies' patented technology that applies accurately programmed pulses with highly specific waveforms, frequency and intensity to modulate the median nerve on the underside of the wrist. This precise activity (technically referred to as "neuromodulation") uses the body's natural neural pathways to block the waves of nausea produced by the stomach.

The Reliefband Neurowave provides life-changing results for millions who suffer from nausea. It has been designed to be smarter and more comfortable. With both enhanced aesthetics and intuitive controls, this device is ideal for both occasional and all day use. While it leverages the same clinically proven neuromodulation technology as its predecessor Reliefband®, The Reliefband Neurowave has been reengineered to apply this technology in a more efficient and user-friendly way. Pairing the beauty of a contemporary design, with the fundamentals of FDA-cleared, clinically proven technology, The Reliefband Neurowave offers a range of advanced features including:

Unique "J-shaped smart band" makes the device easier to put on and more comfortable to wear over extended periods

Innovative band architecture helps secure the contacts more accurately over the median nerve, to minimize user error

Stunning aspirational design that rivals the most fashionable wearables makes The Reliefband Neurowave wearable in any active or social setting

New hypoallergenic 316L Surgical Steel contacts, ensure more efficient transmission of current while maximizing user comfort

The Reliefband Neurowave contains an intuitive display with 10 intensity settings that can be moved up and down at a touch of a button. This range of settings allow users to find the precise setting that's optimal for their individual needs

A fully rechargeable battery

The technology behind The Reliefband Neurowave is clinically proven and FDA-cleared. This technology has been prescribed for nearly 20 years by doctors for the treatment of morning sickness, post-operative nausea and sickness caused by therapies such as chemotherapy. The signals generated by the device travel through the body's central nervous system and the higher emetic center of the brain.1 The signals modulate the neural pathways between the brain and the stomach, via the Vagus nerve, restoring normal gastric rhythm that relieves nausea.2,3

"For the 60 million Americans who frequently suffer with motion sickness and the nearly 80% of women who experience morning sickness during pregnancy, The Reliefband Neurowave is simply life-changing," said Nick Spring, CEO, Reliefband Technologies. "The Reliefband Neurowave was developed in response to customers who told us they had given up hope of controlling their nausea. Their lives are greatly impacted by this motion sickness. They avoid any activity or situation that brings on symptoms. We wanted to help those who are sick of feeling sick by making a drug-free device that is easy-to-use and elegant to wear over long periods. This way they can start living their lives without the worry, embarrassment, discomfort and inconvenience nausea can bring."

The Reliefband Neurowave provides a drug-free solution that does not have any of the safety concerns or side effects of medications. Such concerns include drowsiness, dry mouth or potential for adverse drug interactions. This is one of the reasons many women silently suffer with morning sickness as they are reluctant to use drugs that can affect the developing baby. Users need only slip the device onto their wrists, adjust the intensity to suit their individual needs and within minutes are feeling better.

Studies have shown 10% of the population are genetically predisposed to be highly susceptible to motion sickness, which could see at least 18,000 people affected at CES. Many of those that suffer from motion sickness fall into two categories. Highly susceptible sufferers who avoid travel and miss out on work opportunities, social functions and vacations, and those that battle nausea to partake in activities they love such as sailing, fishing, pleasure flying and even VR gaming. The Reliefband Neurowave puts people back in control of their lives without drugs and without delay.

For more information visit www.reliefband.com

About Reliefband Technologies

Reliefband Technologies LLC is a neurotechnology company that provides leading edge personalized medical treatments, which put people in control of their treatment and their lives. Reliefband wearable technology products are worn on the wrist and are indicated for the treatment of nausea and vomiting.

Reliefband Technologies was established in 2015 and is headquartered in Horsham, PA.

