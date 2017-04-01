 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
10 Hot European Biotechs To Observe In 2017



1/4/2017 7:20:35 AM

BioNTech is Europe’s largest private Biotech with over 500 employees and is one of the three leading mRNA therapy companies in the world alongside CureVac and the money-magnet Moderna. At the end of 2016, it announced the biggest Biotech deal ever signed in Europe with Genentech: €280M upfront and a 50/50 split on profits. The total size of the deal hasn’t been made public but I heard from our sources that it is massive. The rest of the pipeline is also very promising and 2017 will be a turning point for the company and for the whole mRNA field, which is still in its early days and lacking advanced clinical data.

