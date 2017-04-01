Alzamend Neuro Launches Regulation A+ Tier II SEC Qualified Offering

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Alzamend) announced today it has launched its Regulation A+ Tier II Offering online at www.AlzamendRegA.com. The Company’s campaign targeted to raise $50M in equity capital to take investment immediately. On December 8, 2016, the Company was notified by the SEC that it had qualified its Form 1A Application allowing the Company to move forward with the Offering which will leverage the key component of the Reg. A+ Tier II rules which allows for the solicitation of the general public as well as traditional investors and financial institutions.



“Today begins the realization of a vision that began more than 6 years ago, with my desire to help in the battle against Alzheimer’s. From my decades of Wall Street experience, I intuitively knew, when President Obama signed the JOBS Act in 2012, that this could be the mechanism by which everyone who cares about this battle could make a difference,” said Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Founder and Chairman of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. “This story started a long time ago when as a young man, I watched my grandmother and other relatives suffer with the devastating effects of Alzheimer’s and the toll it took on our family and the caregivers that were involved. More recently I have lived with two very, very dear people who suffer from Alzheimer’s; my mother-in-law who has since passed away and my father who has early stage Alzheimer’s. My family and I understand all too well the impact that Alzheimer’s has close-up and on a national scale. It is the most feared disease by many growing older. As a resolution for 2016, I set a goal, and this past February, Alzamend Neuro was formed. Some have asked me why I founded Alzamend Neuro. In sharing our story, we hope that people understand that we are searching for a cure; not just for our family, but for families all over the world.”

The proceeds of the Offering will be used support the continuance of research led by Dr. Cao from the University of South Florida Health Byrd Alzheimer’s Institute (USF), the Company’s operations and the Company’s investment in and procurement of licenses for other therapies and cures in development. The Company conducted over the past several months an Indication of Interest “Test the Waters” campaign online to gauge potential investor interest in the going-public Offering. The Company measured public support by targeting family, friends, customers, associates, anyone known to the management along with the general public as it sought to raise working and investment capital to support its research and marketing strategies and surpass its operational goals. The Company reports it received over 4,000 investors indicating interest for over $20M in potential new capital.

The Company cited that Regulation A+ is a big win for entrepreneurs because it helps open access to capital and a win for investors as more people will have the investment opportunities that they simply didn’t have access to before. “With the passage of this disruptive legislation, the crowdfunding of “cause based” biotech investments like Alzamend Neuro became a real option. We believe that CAO22W will be a positive step forward in the fight against Alzheimer’s and look forward to moving the research through to product commercialization as fast as possible,” said Philip Mansour, President and CEO of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. Mr. Mansour continued, “I am both thrilled and hopeful that the path we have started on today will be meaningful to so many who have suffered with the devastating effects to loved ones, family, and friends. From the success of Elio Motors this time last year, and others since, who have blazed this path before us, I have observed that the average American cares about what a company does and is becoming more educated about their new ability to invest. They are eager to support private companies they believe in and management that affirms their values.”

Historically, non-accredited investors have been left on the sidelines for many investment opportunities, such as Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) and venture capital. Regulation A+ opens more investment opportunities for everyday people. In the past, only wealthy investors, venture capitalists, and private equity firms have had the opportunity to invest via special securities in private to public transactions. This changed in April 2012 through the passing of the Jump Start Our Business Start-up (JOBS) Act. In March 2015, the Securities and Exchange Commission finalized rules under Title IV of the 2012 Act, paving the way for private companies to raise up to $50 million from non-accredited investors. These new rules are known as "Regulation A+” and became effective in June 2015. Empowered by this monumental change for small businesses and how capital can be raised, the Company is looking to attract traditional investors (investment banks, financial institutions, and accredited investors) as well as the general public and anyone who cares about supporting Alzheimer’s. The Company’s Regulation A+ Tier II Offering will be presented to investors in the order they participated in the “Test the Waters” campaign and open to anyone else interested in the Offer.

Alzamend qualified the Offering with Federal regulators before any actual investment into this Regulation A+ Tier II Offering occurred. Prior to doing so, no money or other consideration was being solicited, and if sent in response, was not accepted by the Company and returned promptly. Offers to buy securities could not be accepted, and no part of the purchase price could be received until the offering circular on Form 1-A was qualified by the SEC. Any offer can be withdrawn or revoked at any time before notice of its acceptance is given after the qualification date of the offering circular. An indication of interest made by a prospective investor is non-binding and involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

The Company recommends any investors to read its Form 1A Statement and other public reports and financials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further information. All public filings, financials, management profile and other Company information are available on the Company’s web site. The Company’s web domain is www.Alzamend.com and its Regulation A+ Tier II Offering web domain is www.AlzamendRegA.com.

About Alzamend Neuro, Inc.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. is a Delaware corporation registered in the State of Utah. The mission of Alzamend Neuro is to support the full product development life cycle of treatment and cures for Alzheimer’s believing that strong support of research is the foundation for true innovation. Providing current hope though the commercialization of existing patented intellectual property and know-how while simultaneously funding future hope through advanced research and development.

As its first step in its vision, Alzamend Neuro, has licensed a patented mutant peptide for use in immunotherapy from the University of South Florida. It is one of the Company’s strategic goals to support the continuing research by the team at the USF Health Byrd Alzheimer’s Institute and to develop and commercialize their results into meaningful solutions.

From his family’s personal experience with 6 relatives having been afflicted with AD, Mr. Ault diligently studied the status of treatments and the landscape of medical technology. Mr. Ault selected the Byrd Institute and their formative intellectual property and formed the Company. With twenty-five years of experience on Wall Street buying and selling companies as an activist driven by his relentless passion for business and technology, Mr. Ault’s efforts have culminated in a commitment to depart from the traditional while forging ahead with an innovative yet disruptive path to financing the commercialization and the discovery of future solutions.

Forward-looking & Safe Harbor Statement

