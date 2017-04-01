 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Former InVivo Therapeutics (NVIV) CEO Reynolds Mounts $77 Million Takeover Bid



1/4/2017 7:18:27 AM

Frank Reynolds, the PixarBio (OTC:PXRB) CEO who co-founded and led InVivo Therapeutics (NSDQ:NVIV) before his 2013 ouster, is mounting a $77 million takeover bid for his old company.

In a lengthy, nearly 2,700-word press release issued today, PixarBio and Reynolds cited the -41.7% slide in the price of NVIV shares since January 2016 in making their case for the merger with PixarBio. Their proposal would create a new entity called Reynolds Therapeutic Corp. to pursue PixarBio’s NeuroRelease non-opioid pain treatment and InVivo’s scaffold technology for spinal cord injury repair. The deal is expected to close during the 1st quarter, according to the release.

