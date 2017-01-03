PixarBio CEO Makes $77 Million Takeover Bid for His Old Company InVivo Therapeutics (NVIV)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PixarBio Corporation, (OTCQX:PXRB) today announced a take-over bid to
acquire InVivo Therapeutics the company PixarBio CEO Frank Reynolds
founded in 2005. The deal is expected to close in Q1 2017.
PixarBio Board of Directors has approved the offer, Board member Derek
Bridges explained “As a Board, we’re focused on responding to the
opiate/opioid crisis with the development of NeuroRelease, and to
solving Neurosciences biggest challenges in spinal cord injury,
epilepsy, and Parkinson’s disease. Our top priority is to replace
Morphine, Percocet, Vicodin and other addictive opiates in the
healthcare system. The threshold for US FDA approval for non-opiate
post-surgical pain treatments is set low by Exparel, and will be easy to
replace once NeuroRelease is FDA approved, which we expect in early
2019. In regards to neuro-trauma, we see great synergies for PXRB and
NVIV shareholders combining both NVIV and PXRB patent portfolios. We’ll
rename PixarBio Corporation, Reynolds Therapeutics Corporation. Reynolds
Therapeutics’ R&D pipeline will be focused on developing breakthrough
neurological treatments that will reduce costs all around the healthcare
system. Reynolds Therapeutics will be a new type of Life Science Pharma
focused on acute/chronic pain, acute/chronic spinal cord injury,
adaptive technologies, epilepsy, and Parkinson’s disease. Our portfolio
will be FDA classified as either new drugs, new biologics, new devices
and/or combo drug/device/biologics so the future is exciting for
patients and we’ll create a rare opportunity for investors interested in
the future of non-addictive pain treatments and other challenging
neurological conditions.”
PXRB Value Proposition for NVIV Shareholder: Clear and Obvious
-
No more down rounds by NVIV CEO Mark Perrin
-
NVIV closed on 12/31/2016 at $4.20/share
-
NVIV began 2016 at $7.20/share
-
NVIV down ~46% in 2016, a continued spiral
downward! PXRB can Stop it
-
NVIV stock is back near its 2010 IPO share price of $4.00/share
(split-adjusted)
-
NVIV has hit its 2010 IPO price of $4.00/share, TWICE since Frank
Reynolds resigned, once in 2013 and here we are again near $4.00/share
in 2017
-
It’s time for a change at NVIV, Stop The NVIV downward spiral
-
Valuable sustainable stock in a combined PXRB/NVIV called Reynolds
Therapeutics Corporation
On October 30, 2016 PixarBio (PXRB) closed a private offering at
$2.00/sh. and closed on 12/31/2016 at $4.59/sh. up 129% in 2016 with a
market cap over $415,000,000
As one of Frank Reynolds’ fellow Wharton Alumni, President-Elect Donald
J. Trump might say
“It’s time to Make US
Pharma GREAT AGAIN!!”
“It’s been over 3.5 years since I resigned as CEO of InVivo Therapeutics
Corporation, to found PixarBio Corporation (PXRB) in August 2013. It’s
clear that 2013-2017 have not been great years for the NVIV CEO & the
NVIV Board of Directors. The round of recent MAJOR exits makes it a
perfect time to keep the required exits for success going. It’s time to
focus on shareholder value, and REAL change at NVIV. I founded InVivo
Therapeutics over 11 years ago but the last 3.5 years have been a black
hole for investor’s money, and the NVIV team has had a real dead spot in
innovation failing in the area of shareholder value creation, so it’s
time for real Change”, said PixarBio CEO Frank Reynolds.
NVIV Recent Exits in Q4 2016: Read the “Tea Leaves” of Change,
Hopefully Not Finished…
-
We’ve watched the NVIV legal team 2011-2016, Greenberg Traurig,
replaced with Wilmer Hale…DONE
-
Since 2013, we’ve observed two NVIV CFOs replaced…we should know their
exit deals…DONE
-
We’ve observed John McCarthy the Chairman of the Board of NVIV
replaced...DONE
-
We’ve observed NVIV CEOs, guide the stock back to nears its 2010 IPO
price $4.00/share twice since 2013…He Should Be DONE
-
We see Rich Roberts and Ken DiPietro still on the Board...value
destroyers, whose own histories in our PXRB Board’s opinion make them
unfit for ANY public board so they must resign from the NVIV Board of
Directors.
Will we see Dr Rich Roberts and Ken DiPietro resign next? NVIV
shareholders must be dreaming as they read this thinking, a fresh start
without Roberts and DiPietro...GRAND SLAM. LOVE THE NEW TEAM.
“We all know that NVIV current CEO Mark Perin’s took his company before
NVIV as CEO into bankruptcy, and Perin has had 3 years (maybe two years
too long) that’s enough time to succeed with a Frank Reynolds’
Neuroscaffold technology so it’s time for change. The CEO of NVIV needs
to be replaced to have a shot at commercializing NVIVs true value, the
NeuroScaffold for treating acute spinal cord injury invented by Frank
Reynolds.”, said PixarBio CEO Frank Reynolds
NVIV MAJOR ISSUES
-
Terrible Stock Performance, Terrible CEO, and Terrible Board of
Directors 2013-2017
-
Without conducting an exit interview of NVIV Founder, NVIV primary
NeuroScaffold inventor and patent holder Frank Reynolds, NVIV
shareholders have struggled to maintain the $520,000,000 in value
created by Frank Reynolds, and today at $136mm they are dreadfully
overvalued.
-
It took years for NVIV to notify Frank Reynolds of their patent
assignment issue, and Frank Reynolds will not provide FREE patents to
NVIV. That request was ridiculous.
-
There’s never been a bridge for NVIV shareholders to own the
commercial rights to the original Neuroscaffold and Frank Reynolds and
PXRB can provide that to NVIV shareholders.
-
Merging PXRB and NVIV is the only pathway for NVIV shareholders to
have commercial rights to all of Frank Reynolds Neuroscaffold patents,
Pain, Epilepsy, and Parkinson’s know-how which is a HUGE win for NVIV
shareholders
-
By combining the PXRB and NVIV patent portfolios under one roof, the
world of Neuroscience will be changed forever with a steady stream of
R&D portfolio growth 2017-2039 to replace addictive opiates treating
post-surgical pain, with a wide range of acute and chronic pain
treatments, to develop acute and chronic spinal cord injury
treatments, and to develop epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease treatments.
NVIV Under Frank Reynolds’ Inventions and Leadership 2005 -2013
-
NVIV Market Cap went from $00.00 in November 2005, to $520,000,000 in
July 2013
-
NVIV shares hit a high of $24.80/share (split-adjusted)
-
NVIV had years of cash and equivalents when Frank Reynolds resigned
-
Frank Reynolds conceived and patented The Neuroscaffold with his
personal checks, lawyers and contracts
-
Frank Reynolds invented a Thick R&D portfolio with 7 Products in the
pipeline 2005 – 2013.
-
Today Non-opiate pain replacements are the hottest space in medicine
but NVIV missed it.
NVIV After Frank Reynolds August 2013-2017
-
Stock Plummeted within 60 days of Frank’s resignation, by Sept-Oct
2013, the Board and management of NVIV had one product in-process at
the FDA, and the stock plummeted to near $4.00/sh. (split-adjusted),
which was Frank Reynolds’ NVIV 2010 IPO share price
-
In August 2013, Frank Reynolds had two of his inventions in-process
for US FDA approval, but the NVIV Board of independent Board members
didn’t know the R&D pipeline and killed off a thick R&D portfolio
including novel, non-opiate pain treatments invented by Frank Reynolds.
-
NVIV Missed the Non-opiate pain market
-
On Dec 31, 2016 at $4.20 NVIV is back to near its 2010 IPO price of
about $4.00 (split-adjusted) for the second time since 2010 after
hitting $4.00 in 2013.
-
The 2013 NVIV Board of Directors is being replaced, but not fast enough
Is NVIV really worth $136,000,000?
The PixarBio offering price for NVIV is discounted to $77,000,000, or a
take-under price because NVIV has failed to protect the Neuroscaffold’s
value, and in 2017, it is now back to near Frank Reynolds’ 2010 IPO
price per share of $4.00 (split-adjusted).
NVIV is near the 2010 $4.00 IPO share price, for the second time in 3.5
years since Frank Reynolds resigned.
“It’s time for me to take back the technology and re-value what I
invented, and bring my neurological patent portfolio to market after
merging PXRB with NVIV”, said PixarBio CEO, CFO, and Chief Science
Officer Frank Reynolds. WE GOT THIS!!
Major Benefits to NVIV Shareholders
-
NVIV shareholders get a great management team of R&D leaders from PXRB.
-
A PXRB executive team with a history of growing shareholder value
-
We believe the shareholder value will increase after NVIV is acquired
for $77,000,000
-
Increases probability of a Frank Reynolds Neuroscaffold patent deal to
commercialize NVIV products creating the first possibility of a
revenue stream for NVIV
-
PXRB can solve NVIV’s 2017 cleanroom constraints
-
Frank Reynolds’ original NVIV NeuroScaffold invention team currently
works for PixarBio, so it simple plug and play on the SCI R&D
treatments for chronic SCI patients. WE GOT THIS!!
-
Brings true concept of invention back to NVIV shareholders and hope to
chronic SCI patients
-
What has NVIV invented since August 2013?
-
PXRB’s cGMP manufacturing facility coming on-line this summer 2017 to
solve the NVIV crisis
-
Under one roof the new company will be called Reynolds Therapeutics
and NVIV shareholders can benefit from Frank Reynolds Key PXRB
project, to regenerate human spinal cord for a chronic spinal cord
injury patient
A New Reynolds Therapeutics Will Deliver Financial Results for NVIV
and PXRB Shareholders
-
Frank Reynolds was 2013 Boston Business Journal CFO of the year
Finalist
-
Combined companies have cash through 2018, with plenty of time to
avoid another NVIV down-round.
-
Only chance for NVIV shareholders to gain commercialization rights to
a complete suite of NeuroScaffold patents combining PXRB and NVIV
Neuroscaffold patents.
-
PixarBio’s Inventors of NeuroRelease a non-addictive, non-opiate
morphine replacement has a thick R&D pipeline for the most desperate
space in medicine, post-surgical pain, acute and chronic pain, that
can remove addictive opiates from the hospital setting.
-
PixarBio is the leader to replace opiates, and 92,000,000 surgeries
per year in the USA we have the largest potential market in clinical
medicine…acute and chronic pain
-
PixarBio pipeline includes novel neuroscaffolds for acute and chronic
spinal cord injury, drug delivery systems for epilepsy and Parkinson’s.
-
Expanded R&D portfolio Licensing Opportunities for all NVIV and PXRB
Shareholders
The offer is contingent that none of the existing directors continuing
to serve on the surviving entity.
Justification for NVIV Take-under at $77,000,000
-
NVIV lacks Frank Reynolds Patent rights to commercialize the
NeuroScaffold, the probability of a deal is zero under current Board
of Directors and CEO
-
Frank Reynolds has rejected NVIV request to assign rights to
Neuroscaffold patent
-
NVIV never compensated Frank Reynolds with shares for his inventions,
and NVIV expects the use of the Neuroscaffold patents for free, but
there will be a cost, and that cost must be factored into the current
NVIV valuation, setting the new valuation around $77,000,000
-
Since Reynolds resigned in 2013, NVIV CEOs twice have managed the
stock down to Frank Reynolds’ 2010 IPO price, CEO Mark Perrin has got
to resign
-
NVIV needs a CFO: Reynolds was finalist for CFO of the Year 2013. The
temporary CFO brought in Q4 2016, has no EXPERIENCE as a public CFO,
she is an internal hire with no leverage against the Board or leverage
on Wall Street, so current NVIV valuation is way too high
-
NVIV is back to its IPO again, A CFO MUST HAVE some Wall street
exposure, this is NO TIME for training wheels
-
PixarBio Founder Frank Reynolds not only won “2013 Boston Business
Journal Finalist for CFO of the Year” but Frank Reynolds won the 2013
and 2016 Boston Business Journal Best Company to Work”
-
During his career, Frank Reynolds is the ONLY CEO/CFO in Early Stage
Pharma to have never done a down-round.
-
Frank Reynolds education at Univ Penn: Wharton School, Harvard
Business School, MIT-School, St Joe’s Haub School of Business,
Chestnut Hill College, and Temple Univ: Fox School of Business have
provided him decades of more Wall Street experience than the Jan 2017
NVIV temporary CFO
-
Frank Reynolds means a new life for NVIV shareholders
Today NVIV stock is back to its 2010 IPO Share price of about $4.00
(split-adjusted), for the second time since 2010, and both occurred
after Reynolds left in 2013 and 2016.
“Our offering price of $77,000,000 is discounted, because NVIV has
failed to develop my patents, science and know-how. NVIV appears to have
lost the historically significant SCI primate research data, and they
are now back to my 2010 IPO share price, for the second time in 3.5
years but its 2017. It is time I take back the technology I invented to
bring my neurological R&D portfolio to market by acquiring NVIV and
saving the NVIV shareholder from more years of down-rounds.”, said
PixarBio CEO Frank Reynolds
Reynolds Therapeutics Value and Valuation: A typical yet
classic acquisition
NVIV Needs New Management
NVIV was founded by Frank Reynolds, and PixarBio was also Founded by
Frank Reynolds so it’s time to get back to basics, and make InVivo
Therapeutics patent portfolio great again by selling to NVIV to PixarBio
Corp and to create a new Reynolds Therapeutics.
The Reynolds Therapeutics valuation is based on real synergies. PixarBio
market opportunity is HUGE with a market cap over $415,000,000. Tackling
the morphine and opiate replacement market with non-opiate, and
non-addictive new drugs to replace most opiates/opioids with expected US
FDA approval in early 2019 is in the PixarBio wheelhouse for success.
PXRB non-opiate platform provides a huge present and future valuation.
PXRB is currently undervalued.
A purchase price of $77,000,000 for NVIV brings great value to PXRB
shareholders. We can see a patent deal with Reynolds putting value back
into the NVIV business unit, then complementing the PXRB Neuroscaffold
platform.
Return on Investment for NVIV Shareholders…The
Decision is A NO-BRAINER
Reynolds Therapeutics is a story based on a classic case of a GREAT
PixarBio mgmt. team buying NVIVs bad mgmt. team and Reynolds
Therapeutics applying Great R&D mgmt. principles to regain the
Neuroscaffold shareholder value. We will turn the NVIV SCI innovation
engine BACK-ON to complement PixarBio’s SCI Neuro-trauma Innovative R&D
Portfolio, and PixarBio Mgmt. will monetize the NVIV value.
-
PixarBio’s Post-surgical pain treatment market is HUGE at 92,000,000
yearly surgeries in USA, representing revenue opportunity that exceeds
$30B per year
-
In addition to the surgical market, PixarBio acute/chronic pain
treatment such as cancer, sports injuries, trauma, degenerative
disease, diabetic neuropathy and many others and those acute/chronic
pain markets exceed $40B per year
-
NVIV has a potential market of about 12,000 people paralyzed per year
in the USA, but has targeted through FDA application just a tiny
subset of the 12,000 injuries, possibly as low as 50 SCI injuries per
year, and PXRB can solve that problem expanding the SCI market
opportunity near 4,000 treatments per year
-
Reynolds Therapeutics will help balance the risk for NVIV shareholders
for the small market risk of acute spinal cord injury with PXRB’s Huge
Post-surgical pain mkt. potential
-
PixarBio’s Neuro-trauma R&D portfolio helps mitigate NVIV investor
risks
-
In Q4 2016, Frank Reynolds took PXRB Public at $2.00 per share closing
12/31/2016 at $4.59 per share for a 129% ROI in 2016. NVIV was down
~46%
-
PixarBio, The inventor of NeuroRelease, a potential morphine
replacement that’s non-addictive and non-opiate is undervalued since
October 31, 2016, when it became publicly traded.
-
Combining PXRB with NVIV assets brings Frank Reynolds patents
together, and the synergies will be great for patients and investors.
-
Obtaining a Neuroscaffold patent agreement with Reynolds, provides
NVIV assets a much higher valuation than the $77,000,000 we see as the
NVIV value today.
“Most importantly, the neurological R&D space desperately needs a new
generation of leaders to create, capture and monetize inventions in
pharma. If you look at recent CEO moves like Biogen’s and others CEO’s
in neuroscience are failing. Neuroscience Pharma needs new industry
leadership and PixarBio is perfectly prepared to lead, as investors and
patients become more desperate for returns from investments. PixarBio’s
2017 Deal making is NOT done. The industry needs consolidation, so let’s
get busy and make US Pharma great again”, said Frank Reynolds PixarBio
CEO and Founder
NVIV Background
Founded by Frank Reynolds on November 28, 2005 and added MIT’s Robert S
Langer as Advisor to CEO and Co-Founder in Q4 2006.
PXRB Background
Co-Founded by Frank Reynolds, Katrin Holzhaus and MIT’s Robert S. Langer
on August 29, 2013
About PixarBio Corporation
PixarBio is a public company traded on the OTC markets under the stock
symbol PXRB. PixarBio is a specialty pharmaceutical/biotechnology
company focused on pre-clinical and clinical commercial development of
novel neurological drug delivery systems for post-operative pain. PixarBio
researches and develops targeted delivery systems for drugs, devices, or
biologics to treat pain, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, and spinal cord
injury. Our lead product platform, NeuroRelease™, has achieved sustained
therapeutic release of non-opiate drugs for post-operative, acute and
chronic pain in pre-clinical models. For more information, visit www.pixarbio.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement includes “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based
upon the current beliefs and expectations of PixarBio’s management and
are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying
assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize,
actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the
forward-looking statements.
Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry
conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest
rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of Biotech and
medical device industry regulation and health care legislation in the
United States and internationally; global trends on cost containment;
technological advances, new products and patents attained by
competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including
obtaining regulatory approval; PixarBio’s ability to accurately predict
future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays;
financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk;
dependence on the effectiveness of PixarBio’s patents and other
protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation,
including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.
PixarBio Corp undertakes no obligation to publicly update any
forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results
to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking
statements can be obtained through PixarBio’s corporate headquarters at
200 Boston Ave, Suite 1875 in Medford, MA 02155.