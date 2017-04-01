 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
University of Virginia Has A Smartphone-Controlled Artificial Pancreas



1/4/2017 7:13:12 AM

University of Virginia researchers are making strides when it comes to developing an artificial pancreas that can be controlled using a smartphone.

The FDA approved the UVA-developed artificial pancreas for testing in 2012, and UVA received a $3.4M grant from the National Institutes of Health in 2013. The device is currently in the testing phase and will be sent to the FDA for approval upon completion in 2018, according to the university.

Read at MassDevice


