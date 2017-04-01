|
World First For Rugby Head Guard Which Gains Medical Device Classification
1/4/2017 7:11:48 AM
Contego Sports, a sports technology company based in Galway has launched what it says is the first rugby head guard that has been scientifically proven to provide impact protection and is now classed as a medical device.
The company says the N-Pro – which is the world’s first head guard to be CE-marked under the medical device classification – reduces impact force to the head by up to 75% compared with other head guards on the market.
N-Pro is a Class I, Rule I, medical device. In order to secure medical device classification, a product needs to meet three scientific parameters: Safety – that the product is safe for the user and other players; usability – that the product can be easily used and is fit for purpose and effectiveness – that the product works.
