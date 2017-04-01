 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
France To Suspend Sales Of Uvesterol D Vitamin D Deficiency Product



1/4/2017 7:06:33 AM

France has started measures to suspend sales of a product known as Uvesterol D, used for Vitamin D deficiency, after the death of a baby who had been given a dose of it, a French medical safety watchdog said on Wednesday.

"The conclusions of investigations so far show evidence pointing to a probable link between the death, and the dose of Uvesterol D that was administered," the medical safety agency ANSM said in a statement.

Uvesterol D is developed by the Crinex laboratory.



