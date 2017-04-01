Employer:
France To Suspend Sales Of Uvesterol D Vitamin D Deficiency Product
Tweet
1/4/2017 7:06:33 AM
France has started measures to suspend sales of a product known as Uvesterol D, used for Vitamin D deficiency, after the death of a baby who had been given a dose of it, a French medical safety watchdog said on Wednesday.
"The conclusions of investigations so far show evidence pointing to a probable link between the death, and the dose of Uvesterol D that was administered," the medical safety agency ANSM said in a statement.
Uvesterol D is developed by the Crinex laboratory.
