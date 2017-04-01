 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Sanofi (SNY), Regeneron (REGN) Lose Bid To Overturn Amgen (AMGN) Win In Patent Case



1/4/2017 7:02:43 AM

A federal judge on Tuesday refused to throw out a court verdict upholding two Amgen Inc patents related to the company's cholesterol drug, a defeat for Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, which make a rival drug.

In an October 2014 lawsuit, Amgen had sought to stop Paris-based Sanofi and Tarrytown, New York-based Regeneron from selling Praluent, a drug intended to lower bad LDL cholesterol by blocking a protein known as PCSK9.

Amgen makes a rival drug called Repatha, and it said Praluent infringed the Thousand Oaks, California-based company's patents related to the protein. A jury found Amgen's patents valid in March.

