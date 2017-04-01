 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

My Worst Predictions For Biotech In 2016



1/4/2017 7:00:14 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
It's never fun to admit you're wrong, but anyone who has been involved in the markets for years knows that, much like in baseball, failure is more common than success. Last year, my 5 Biotech Predictions for 2016, was filled with failure, including a doozy of a prediction that GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) shares would slide (spoiler alert: they soared). Here are my biggest prediction gaffes in 2016, and a couple I got right, more or less.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 