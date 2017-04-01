|
Drop In FDA Approvals (And New Administration) Rekindles Fears For The Future Of Pharma
1/4/2017 6:53:16 AM
2016 was a bummer! After years of rising FDA approvals that swelled to an all-time high of 51 new drugs in 2015, they plummeted to 22 last year—a 57% drop—down to a level not seen since 2010 (Fig 1 and 2). What happened? Reversal to the mean? A harbinger of worse things to come? The answer matters because we spend $328 billion a year to buy our medicines in the U.S. ($697 billion worldwide), and the less productive the industry R&D, the more remote the prospect of enjoying affordable great drugs again.
