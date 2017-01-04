Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Announces Additional Successful Results for Phase 3 Clinical Trial of DEXTENZA

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company
focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies
for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced additional
positive secondary endpoint results from its most recent successful
phase 3 clinical trial of DEXTENZA™ (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg, for
the treatment of post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain. DEXTENZA is
a product candidate administered by a physician as a bioresorbable
intracanalicular insert and designed to release drug to the ocular
surface for up to 30 days.
The secondary endpoint, the absence of anterior chamber (AC) flare, an
indicator of inflammation, was statistically superior to placebo at all
measured time points. Approximately 46% of patients in the DEXTENZA
treatment group were shown to have an absence of AC flare at day 4 after
insertion, which Ocular believes provides further support of the early
onset anti-inflammatory effect of DEXTENZA. Additional secondary
efficacy endpoints included differences in the absence of AC cells and
ocular pain on days 2, 4, 14, and 30 after insertion. As previously
reported, all of these secondary endpoints were met with statistical
significance with the exception of the endpoint for the absence of AC
cells at day 2.
As also previously announced, DEXTENZA successfully met the trial’s two
primary efficacy endpoints, absence of ocular pain on day 8 and absence
of ocular inflammation on day 14 when compared to placebo. In this Phase
3 clinical trial, for which the complete safety assessment will be
available in the first quarter of 2017, no treatment-related serious
adverse events were observed. DEXTENZA has exhibited a favorable safety
profile and has been well tolerated in all clinical trials, regardless
of indication.
“The positive results for the secondary endpoint of absence of ocular
flare build upon the successful topline results from this trial which we
announced last month,” said Jonathan H. Talamo, M.D., Chief Medical
Officer of Ocular Therapeutix. “Ocular flare occurs when the protein
content of the aqueous humor increases due to intraocular inflammation,
so the fact that we are seeing a statistically significant decrease in
the absence of flare across all time points further supports the
efficacy profile of DEXTENZA.”
Summary of Efficacy Results from Third Phase 3 Trial of DEXTENZA for
the Treatment of Post-Surgical Ocular Inflammation and Pain
|
|
|
|
|
|
Visit
|
Efficacy Endpoint
|
|
Day 2*
|
|
Day 4
|
|
Day 8
|
|
Day 14
|
|
Day 30
|
Proportion of patients with an absence of AC cells
|
|
DEXTENZA Group
(P Value)
|
|
1.9%***
|
|
14.1%
(P<0.05)
|
|
29.1%
(P<0.0001)
|
|
52.1%**
(P<0.0001)
|
|
81.0%
(P<0.0001)
|
|
Placebo Group
|
|
2.3%
|
|
7.7%
|
|
11.7%
|
|
31.2%
|
|
63.3%
|
Proportion of patients with an absence of ocular pain
|
|
DEXTENZA Group
(P Value)
|
|
73.0%
(P<0.0001)
|
|
76.5%
(P<0.0001)
|
|
79.3%**
(P<0.0001)
|
|
84.2%
(P<0.0001)
|
|
89.1%
(P<0.05)
|
|
Placebo Group
|
|
56.8%
|
|
61.1%
|
|
61.3%
|
|
70.1%
|
|
80.0%
|
Proportion of patients with an absence of AC flare
|
|
DEXTENZA Group
(P Value)
|
|
28.8%
(P<0.05)
|
|
46.0%
(P<0.05)
|
|
58.2%
(P<0.0001)
|
|
73.5%
(P<0.0001)
|
|
90.0%
(P<0.05)
|
|
Placebo Group
|
|
19.8%
|
|
29.4%
|
|
36.9%
|
|
49.3%
|
|
79.5%
*Day following insertion
**Primary endpoints of trial; both primary
efficacy endpoints were achieved
*** Did not achieve statistical
significance; all other efficacy endpoints were achieved
Phase 3 Study Design
This prospective, multicenter, 1:1
randomized, parallel-arm, double-masked, vehicle-controlled study was
designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of DEXTENZA for the
treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery.
The study enrolled 438 patients who were undergoing clear corneal
cataract surgery at 21 sites throughout the United States. Immediately
following surgery, patients were randomized to insertion of either
DEXTENZA or a placebo vehicle. Primary efficacy endpoints evaluated the
differences between the DEXTENZA treatment group and the placebo group
for the absence of anterior chamber cells at day 14 and absence of pain
at day 8. Secondary efficacy endpoints included absence of anterior
chamber cells, absence of ocular flare, and absence of ocular pain
across relevant time points during the 30-day treatment period.
This was the third Phase 3 clinical trial that the Company has conducted
with DEXTENZA for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain
following ophthalmic surgery. Independent of the results of this third
trial and based on the results from the first two Phase 3 clinical
trials, Ocular Therapeutix plans to resubmit a New Drug Application
(NDA) to the FDA for DEXTENZA for the treatment of ocular pain occurring
after ophthalmic surgery early in the first quarter of 2017. The purpose
of conducting this third Phase 3 clinical trial was to support the
Company’s label expansion strategy for DEXTENZA. Accordingly, subject to
the approval of the NDA for post-surgical ocular pain by the FDA, Ocular
Therapeutix intends to submit a supplemental NDA for DEXTENZA to broaden
its label to include an indication for post-surgical inflammation.
About Ocular Pain and Inflammation Following Ophthalmic Surgery
Ocular
pain and inflammation are common side effects following ophthalmic
surgery. Physicians prescribe topical corticosteroids as part of the
standard of post-operative care. If left untreated, inflammation of the
eye may result in further ocular complications, which in some cases, may
cause permanent loss of vision. According to US Census data, by the year
2020, it is estimated that the number of Americans diagnosed with
cataracts is expected to rise to approximately 30 million, representing
a 32% increase over current prevalence estimates. Approximately 3.8
million cataract cases were performed in the United States in 2015.
About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
(NASDAQ: OCUL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development
and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and
conditions of the eye using its proprietary hydrogel platform
technology. Ocular Therapeutix plans to resubmit an NDA in the first
quarter of 2017 for post-surgical pain for its lead product candidate,
DEXTENZA™ (dexamethasone insert), which has completed Phase 3 clinical
development for post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain. Subject to
the approval of the NDA for post-surgical ocular pain, Ocular
Therapeutix intends to submit a supplemental NDA for DEXTENZA to broaden
its label to include an indication for post-surgical inflammation.
DEXTENZA is also in Phase 3 clinical development for allergic
conjunctivitis. OTX-TP (travoprost insert) is in Phase 3 clinical
development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Ocular Therapeutix is
also evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye
diseases. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure®
Sealant, is FDA-approved to seal corneal incisions following cataract
surgery. For additional information about the Company, please visit www.ocutx.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Any statements in this press
release about future expectations, plans and prospects for the Company
including the development and regulatory status of the Company’s product
candidates, such as the Company’s expectations and plans regarding
regulatory submissions for and the timing and conduct of clinical trials
of DEXTENZA™ for the treatment of post-surgical ocular inflammation and
pain, including our expectations regarding the NDA filed with the FDA
and the resubmission of the NDA, DEXTENZA for the treatment of allergic
conjunctivitis, DEXTENZA for the treatment of inflammatory dry eye
disease and OTX-TP for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular
hypertension, the ongoing development of the Company’s sustained release
hydrogel depot technology, the potential utility of any of the Company’s
product candidates, potential commercialization of the Company’s product
candidates, the potential benefits and future operation of the
collaboration with Regeneron, including any potential future payments
thereunder, the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources and other
statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate,"
"expect," "intend," "goal," "may," "might," "plan," "predict,"
"project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should,"
"continue," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking
statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those
indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various
important factors. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial
risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s clinical
development programs, future results, performance or achievements to
differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among
others, those related to the timing and costs involved in
commercializing ReSure® Sealant or any product candidate that
receives regulatory approval, the initiation and conduct of clinical
trials, availability of data from clinical trials and expectations for
regulatory submissions and approvals, the Company’s scientific approach
and general development progress, the availability or commercial
potential of the Company’s product candidates, the sufficiency of cash
resources and need for additional financing or other actions and other
factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section contained in the
Company’s quarterly and annual reports on file with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements
included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the
date of this release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and
developments will cause the Company’s views to change. However, while
the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some
point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation
to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as
representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date
of this release.