 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

3 Overlooked Drug Stocks to Watch Out for in 2017



1/4/2017 6:42:11 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
2016 was a rough year for the medical sector especially biotech stocks with the NASDAQ Biotechnology index declining 19.1% during the year while the NYSE ARCA Pharmaceutical Index was down 9.7%. The pharma/biotech sector faced several headwinds last year including slow product launches, fewer drug approvals, pipeline setbacks and increasing competition including the presence of biosimilars. And of course, there was the political rhetoric about drug pricing that weighed on the sector for almost the whole of 2016. Although there is not much clarity right now about the steps that will be taken to address the drug pricing issue, it is clear that drug pricing will remain in focus in 2017 as well.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 