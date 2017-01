Chief of FDA's Criminal Office to Depart as Trump Takes Office

George Karavetsos, director of the Food and Drug Administration's Office of Criminal Investigations (OCI), will depart the agency to join a private law firm, according to an internal announcement seen by Reuters.Karavetsos in January 2015 became director of the 280-unit operation, which conducts criminal probes involving food, drugs, devices, cosmetics and tobacco.His last day will be Jan. 20, the day Donald Trump is sworn in as president.