Chief of FDA's Criminal Office to Depart as Trump Takes Office
1/4/2017 6:40:06 AM
George Karavetsos, director of the Food and Drug Administration's Office of Criminal Investigations (OCI), will depart the agency to join a private law firm, according to an internal announcement seen by Reuters.
Karavetsos in January 2015 became director of the 280-unit operation, which conducts criminal probes involving food, drugs, devices, cosmetics and tobacco.
His last day will be Jan. 20, the day Donald Trump is sworn in as president.
