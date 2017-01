A Look Into Billionaire Dr. Phillip Frost's Risky Biotech Portfolio

Through Opko Health, billionaire Dr. Phillip Frost (see main story) is building a health-care-focused Berkshire Hathaway, but like other great investors, he finds values in a myriad of industries. Below are 20 Frost-owned companies, nearly all publically traded, but most are highly risky micro-caps.OPKO HEALTH (OPK): Frost owns 34% of therapeutics and diagnostics company with $1.2 billion in sales.