Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
Shire
(
SHPG
) Sells RNA Therapy Program to
RaNA Therapeutics
for Stake in Company
Tweet
1/4/2017 6:03:26 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Shire has sold an RNA therapy program to RaNa Therapeutics in exchange for an equity stake in the Cambridge-based company, which expects to add up to 20 employees as a result of the deal.
RaNa is developing medicines that target non-coding strands of RNA, the molecules that translate the instructions in DNA into proteins in the body. The platform that the company purchased from Shire on Wednesday involves a form of RNA called messenger RNA.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
Read at
News Release
Related News
Shire
(SHPG) Announces
FDA
Approval of Adynovate [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Pegylated] For Use In Children And Surgical Settings
Johnson & Johnson
(JNJ) Deal Could Break Up
Actelion
(ALIOF.PK) Into Two Companies
Booming Pharma Giant
Shire
(SHPG) to Create 400 New Jobs in Ireland
7 Juicy Acquisition Targets in Biopharma for 2017
Shire
(SHPG) Release: Topline Results Of Phase 3 Investigational Study Of VONVENDI [Von Willebrand Factor (Recombinant)] Meets Primary Endpoint Effectively Controlling Bleeding And Blood Loss During Surgical Procedures
Nivalis
(NVLS) Begins Exploring Strategic Alternatives and Streamlining Ops After Clinical Trial Setback
RaNA Therapeutics
Names
Thomas McCauley
As Chief Scientific Officer
Novartis AG
(NVS) Rumored to Be Buying
Intercept Pharma
(ICPT)
RaNA Therapeutics
Awarded First Patent For Transcriptional Activation Platform
5 December 2016 Deals That Fueled Big Biotech Run-Ups On
Wall Street
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Boston Business Journal
•
News Release
•
RaNA Therapeutics, Inc.
•
Shire Pharmaceuticals Group plc
•
Biotech/Pharma - Mergers and Acquisitions