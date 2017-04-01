 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Shire (SHPG) Sells RNA Therapy Program to RaNA Therapeutics for Stake in Company



1/4/2017 6:03:26 AM

Shire has sold an RNA therapy program to RaNa Therapeutics in exchange for an equity stake in the Cambridge-based company, which expects to add up to 20 employees as a result of the deal.

RaNa is developing medicines that target non-coding strands of RNA, the molecules that translate the instructions in DNA into proteins in the body. The platform that the company purchased from Shire on Wednesday involves a form of RNA called messenger RNA.



