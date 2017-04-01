Acura Pharma (ACUR) Exploring Strategic Alternatives, Including a Possible Sale

PALATINE, Ill., Jan. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACUR), a specialty pharmaceutical company innovating abuse deterrent drugs, today announced that it is exploring a full range of financing and strategic alternatives, including a possible sale of the company. The Company has retained Roth Capital Partners to assist in this process. Alternatives to a sale of the company include a capital raising transaction, a licensing transaction and a sale of certain assets. There can be no assurance a transaction will result from this process and the company does not intend to disclose additional details unless and until it has entered into a specific transaction.



About Acura Pharmaceuticals

Acura Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of product candidates intended to address medication abuse and misuse, utilizing its proprietary LIMITX™, AVERSION® and IMPEDE® Technologies. LIMITX contains ingredients that are intended to reduce or limit the rate or extent of opioid release when multiple tablets are ingested. AVERSION contains polymers that cause the drug to gel when dissolved; it also contains compounds that irritate the nasal passages if the product is snorted. IMPEDE is designed to disrupt the processing of pseudoephedrine from tablets into methamphetamine.

OXAYDO® (oxycodone HCl immediate-release tablets) which incorporates the AVERSION Technology, is FDA approved and marketed in the U.S. by our partner Egalet Corporation.

Acura markets NEXAFED® and NEXAFED® Sinus, which are pseudoephedrine containing products that utilize the IMPEDE Technology.

