|
As Promised, Allergan (AGN) Unveils Single-Digit Price Hikes for 9 Brand Name Drugs
1/4/2017 5:37:11 AM
Allergan PLC took its pledge last fall to limit drug price increases about as literally as it gets, according to a new analysis from Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat.
The company has “technically” limited its hikes with “almost all the price increases” coming in at under 10%, as promised, Raffat said.
But many of the company’s price increases came in just below that benchmark, at 9.5%, on the pricey glaucoma drug Lumigan, dementia caused by Alzheimer’s disease drug Namenda XR, intestine ulcer drug Carafate, irritable bowel syndrome drug Linzess, depression drug Fetzima and intrauterine device Liletta.
comments powered by