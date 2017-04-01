 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

As Promised, Allergan (AGN) Unveils Single-Digit Price Hikes for 9 Brand Name Drugs



1/4/2017 5:37:11 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Allergan PLC took its pledge last fall to limit drug price increases about as literally as it gets, according to a new analysis from Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat.

The company has “technically” limited its hikes with “almost all the price increases” coming in at under 10%, as promised, Raffat said.

But many of the company’s price increases came in just below that benchmark, at 9.5%, on the pricey glaucoma drug Lumigan, dementia caused by Alzheimer’s disease drug Namenda XR, intestine ulcer drug Carafate, irritable bowel syndrome drug Linzess, depression drug Fetzima and intrauterine device Liletta.

Read at The Street.com
Read at Market Watch
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 