As Promised, Allergan (AGN) Unveils Single-Digit Price Hikes for 9 Brand Name Drugs

Allergan PLC took its pledge last fall to limit drug price increases about as literally as it gets, according to a new analysis from Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat.The company has “technically” limited its hikes with “almost all the price increases” coming in at under 10%, as promised, Raffat said.But many of the company’s price increases came in just below that benchmark, at 9.5%, on the pricey glaucoma drug Lumigan, dementia caused by Alzheimer’s disease drug Namenda XR, intestine ulcer drug Carafate, irritable bowel syndrome drug Linzess, depression drug Fetzima and intrauterine device Liletta.