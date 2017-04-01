Gilead (GILD) Poaches Cancer R&D Superstar From Novartis AG (NVS)

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that Alessandro Riva, MD, will join the company as Senior Vice President, Hematology and Oncology Therapeutic Area Head. In this position, Dr. Riva will report to John McHutchison, MD, Executive Vice President, Clinical Research and will have responsibility for Gilead’s hematology and oncology programs. Alessandro will also join Gilead’s Executive Committee.

Dr. Riva joins Gilead from Novartis Oncology, where he served as Head, Global Oncology Development. He was responsible for the development of more than 20 cancer compounds, including targeted and immune-oncology therapies and for many worldwide regulatory approvals of innovative medicines in both solid and hematological malignancies. He was also a member of the Novartis Oncology Division Executive Committee, Development Committee, Translational and Early Development Committee and Innovation Management Board. During his 12 year tenure at Novartis he was involved in several worldwide drug approvals.

Prior to joining Novartis, Dr. Riva co-founded the Breast Cancer International Research Group (BIRG) and Cancer International Research Group (CIRG), for which he served as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer. He received his bachelor’s degree in Medicine and also a Certificate Board in Oncology/Hematology from the School of Medicine of Milan. He began his career at the University Hospital of Milan where he treated patients with hematological malignancies. He later moved to clinical development leadership positions at Farmitalia Carlo Erba, Rhone-Poulenc and Aventis where he successfully developed oncology drugs at the global level. During his career, Alessandro has authored or co-authored more than 100 oncology research manuscripts and abstracts. He is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the European Society for Medical Oncology.

“I am thrilled to welcome Alessandro, who brings a wealth of experience and expertise in hematology/oncology drug development and translational medicine,” said Dr. McHutchison. “His leadership and proven track record developing therapies across the spectrum of hematological malignancies and solid tumors will be instrumental as we continue to grow and advance our pipeline of novel therapeutics for people living with cancer.”

“I have always admired Gilead for its scientific focus and data-driven approach to drug development,” said Dr. Riva. “I look forward to working alongside Gilead’s dedicated and passionate colleagues throughout the R&D organization to tackle the cancer research and development challenge with a goal of improving the lives of patients.”

