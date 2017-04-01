Gilead (GILD) Poaches Cancer R&D Superstar From Novartis AG (NVS)

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that Alessandro
Riva, MD, will join the company as Senior Vice President, Hematology and
Oncology Therapeutic Area Head. In this position, Dr. Riva will report
to John McHutchison, MD, Executive Vice President, Clinical Research and
will have responsibility for Gilead’s hematology and oncology programs.
Alessandro will also join Gilead’s Executive Committee.
Dr. Riva joins Gilead from Novartis Oncology, where he served as Head,
Global Oncology Development. He was responsible for the development of
more than 20 cancer compounds, including targeted and immune-oncology
therapies and for many worldwide regulatory approvals of innovative
medicines in both solid and hematological malignancies. He was also a
member of the Novartis Oncology Division Executive Committee,
Development Committee, Translational and Early Development Committee and
Innovation Management Board. During his 12 year tenure at Novartis he
was involved in several worldwide drug approvals.
Prior to joining Novartis, Dr. Riva co-founded the Breast Cancer
International Research Group (BIRG) and Cancer International Research
Group (CIRG), for which he served as Chief Executive Officer and Chief
Medical Officer. He received his bachelor’s degree in Medicine and also
a Certificate Board in Oncology/Hematology from the School of Medicine
of Milan. He began his career at the University Hospital of Milan where
he treated patients with hematological malignancies. He later moved to
clinical development leadership positions at Farmitalia Carlo Erba,
Rhone-Poulenc and Aventis where he successfully developed oncology drugs
at the global level. During his career, Alessandro has authored or
co-authored more than 100 oncology research manuscripts and abstracts.
He is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the
European Society for Medical Oncology.
“I am thrilled to welcome Alessandro, who brings a wealth of experience
and expertise in hematology/oncology drug development and translational
medicine,” said Dr. McHutchison. “His leadership and proven track record
developing therapies across the spectrum of hematological malignancies
and solid tumors will be instrumental as we continue to grow and advance
our pipeline of novel therapeutics for people living with cancer.”
“I have always admired Gilead for its scientific focus and data-driven
approach to drug development,” said Dr. Riva. “I look forward to working
alongside Gilead’s dedicated and passionate colleagues throughout the
R&D organization to tackle the cancer research and development challenge
with a goal of improving the lives of patients.”
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops
and commercializes innovative therapeutics in areas of unmet medical
need. The company’s mission is to advance the care of patients suffering
from life-threatening diseases. Gilead has operations in more than 30
countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.
For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s
website at www.gilead.com,
follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs
at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.