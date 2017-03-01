The Next Generation: Top 20 Life Science Startups to Watch in 2017

Methodology: How We Ranked the "NextGen Bio Class of 2017" • Finance: One (1) point was awarded for each $10 million in seed financing or seed money that was raised. • Collaborations: Two (2) points were awarded if the company was a spinout from a well-known company or institution, had signed developmental or commercial agreements or partnerships. Two points for each collaboration . • Pipeline: Two (2) points were given if the company had a compound or device in an ongoing clinical trial. Two points for each compound or device . • Sales: Five (5) points were added if the company had an actual product or service to sell. • Editorial: The editor awarded up to ten (10) points to some companies for either particularly interesting areas of science and technology, or for working in a particularly broad and open market. Factors such as awards for a product, founder or scientists were also taken into account.