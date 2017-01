The Next Generation: Top 20 Life Science Startups to Watch in 2017

RANK COMPANY FOUNDED LOCATION POINTS 1 Denali Therapeutics 2015 California 55 2 C4 Therapeutics 2015 Massachusetts 20 3 Neon Therapeutics 2015 Massachusetts 19 4 Arcus Biosciences 2015 California 16 5 Forty Seven 2016 California 16 6 Semma Therapeutics 2015 Massachusetts 16 7 Petra Pharma Corporation 2016 New York 15 8 GRAIL Bio 2016 California 14 9 Blade Therapeutics 2015 California 13 10 Tioma Therapeutics 2015 Missouri 13 11 Adicet 2016 California 11 12 Codiak BioSciences 2015 Massachusetts 10 13 Morphic Therapeutics 2015 Massachusetts 9 14 Ideaya Biosciences 2016 California 9 15 Oncorus 2015 Massachusetts 8 16 Decibel Therapeutics 2015 Massachusetts 7 17 Arrivo bioVentures 2016 North Carolina 7 18 Fulcrum Therapeutics 2016 Massachusetts 6 19 Homology Medicines 2015 Massachusetts 6 20 Pliant Therapeutics 2016 California 5

8. GRAIL Bio

Methodology: How We Ranked the "NextGen Bio Class of 2017" • Finance: One (1) point was awarded for each $10 million in seed financing or seed money that was raised. • Collaborations: Two (2) points were awarded if the company was a spinout from a well-known company or institution, had signed developmental or commercial agreements or partnerships. Two points for each collaboration . • Pipeline: Two (2) points were given if the company had a compound or device in an ongoing clinical trial. Two points for each compound or device . • Sales: Five (5) points were added if the company had an actual product or service to sell. • Editorial: The editor awarded up to ten (10) points to some companies for either particularly interesting areas of science and technology, or for working in a particularly broad and open market. Factors such as awards for a product, founder or scientists were also taken into account.

January 9, 2017By Mark Terry , BioSpace.com Breaking News Staff DHX ) is proud to present itswhich is a list of 20 up-and-coming life science companies that launched no earlier than 2014.To come up with this Top 20,sorted companies into that age grouping, and they were then weighted by a number of different categories and finally. These categories were:and view methodology ).The NextGen Bio Class of 2017 is a stellar group of companies that are already making an enormous impact on the industry now and in the future. Congratulations!In 2017, Massachusetts claimed nine companies in the Top 20 and regained the top spot. California slipped from the top spot on this list compared to last year with eight companies in the Top 20, followed by one company each in New York, North Carolina and Missouri.552015South San Francisco, Calif.• Raised $347 million in venture capital funding in two rounds from five investors.• Filed in August in Europe to start a Phase I trial for a small molecule RIP1 inhibitor with CNS-penetrant properties.• Acquired San Diego-basedto access its RIP1 inhibitor program.• Signed a license deal with Genentech RHHBY ) to develop and commercialize l LRRK2 inhibitors to treat Parkinson’s disease.• Signed an R&D and licensing deal within St. Louis for antibodies for ApoE, linked to Alzheimer’s.• Signed R&D deal with Blaze Bioscience • Agreed to other partnerships withand the202015Cambridge, Mass.• Raised Series A financing worth $73 million, from, joined by RHHBY ), Novartis NVS ) and unidentified angel investors.• Entered into a strategic collaboration deal with Roche in January to develop novel drugs in the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD). Potential value of the deal and milestone payments is more than $750 million.• Working to develop a new class of TPD therapeutics for a broad range of diseases. Its Degronimid platform uses highly selective small molecule binders to target proteins linked to diseases, and facilitate their rapid destruction and clearance from the cell via the natural ubiquitin/proteasome system (UPS).192015Cambridge, Mass.• Launched in late 2015 with a $55 million Series A led byand joined byand• Signed license agreements with the Broad Institute Dana-Farber Cancer Institute , and• Entered a clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY ) in December 2015 to evaluate NEO-PV-01 and Opdivo (nivolumab).Sanquin for Peptide-MHC Assay Technology.• Signed Collaborative Research Agreement with the• Starting a Phase Ib clinical trial for NEO-PV-0 with Opdivo this year.162015Hayward, Calif.• Has six compounds in its product pipeline in discovery or drug optimization.• Launched with $120 million in two financings. First, it raised $30 million from its founders, and $39.7 million from, Novartis and Celgene CELG ). Then it raised another $70 million, which was oversubscribed and expanded from $50 million to include new investorsand162016Menlo Park, Calif.• Completed the first half of a committed $75 million Series A round in February. Series A was led byandwith participation fromand(formerly).• Licensed the rights to multiple immune-oncology programs from. The license includes rights to over 100 issued or pending U.S. or foreign patents that cover the antibody Hu5F9-G4 and several other novel immune checkpoint inhibitors and cancer-specific antibodies.• Identifies lead molecule as Hu5F9-G4, a humanized monoclonal antibody against human CD47 that has possible applications in multiple tumor types.• Has Hu5F9-G4 in two clinical studies, one in a liquid tumor for AML and another in an undisclosed solid tumor.162015Cambridge, Mass.• Launched in 2015 with $44 million Series A led by, along withand Medtronic MDT ).• Entered an undisclosed agreement with Novartis focused on developing a cell therapy for Type 1 diabetes.• Acquired in November by Providence, R.I.-based CytoSolv , which is focused on developing ways to suppress the immune system with stem cell technology.• Joined an affiliation in June with The, the, and theto establish the• Received a grant in September 2015 for $5 million from the152016New York, N.Y.• Launched with $48 Million Series A.• Signed an alliance with• Investing in the company are AbbVie ABBV ),, ARCH Venture Partners, Eli Lilly LLY ), JNJ ),and WuXi PharmaTech WX ).142016Redwood, Calif.• Formed by Illumina ILMN ), which is the majority owner.• Launched with $100 million in venture capital in January 2016.• Investing in the company are ARCH Venture Partners,and• Will leverage the power of Illumina’s next-generation sequencing technology. The company focuses on using ultra-deep sequencing to detect circulating tumor DNA.132015South San Francisco, Calif.• Raised Series A investment of $6.5 million with six investors.• Added $45 million in Series B financing led byand joined by Pfizer Venture Investments, and joined by Novartis Institute for Biomedical Research and Bristol-Myers. Existing investors are MPM Capital and• Partnered with the132015St. Louis, MO• Launched with $86 million in Series A financing co-led byand• Focuses on immune-oncology therapies, especially anti-CD47 antibodies.• Originally founded asby, professor of Biochemistry, Molecular Biophysics, Cell Biology and Biomedical Engineering at• Focuses on a portfolio of anti-CD48 antibodies.112016Menlo Park, Calif.• Launched in January 2016 with $51 million Series A financing, led byand includedand• Announced in August a collaboration and licensing agreement with Regeneron REGN ), and received a $25 million upfront payment and research funding over a five-year research term.102015Woburn, Mass.• Raised $80+ million in Series A and B financing.• Signed license and sponsored research agreements with Thein Houston.2015Waltham, Mass.• Launched with a $51.5 million Series A financing round to advance multiple programs into the clinic. Co-led by SR One and Pfizer Venture Investments, joined byand• Investing as founders were Polaris Partners,, with• Has an exclusive tech program that includes proprietary reagents for assays and ultra-high resolution integrin crystal structures.• Has a founding partnership with Schroedinger that facilitates the rapid and iterative design of development candidates.2016South San Francisco, Calif.• Raised Series A investment round worth $46 million, which included, Celgene,, Novartis Institute of Biomedical Research and2015Cambridge, Mass.• Launched with a $57 million Series A financing round led by MPM Capital, and included Deerfield Management,, Celgene,and• Focused on immune-oncology.• Engineers miRNA binding sites into essential viral genes, so oHS replication and cellular destruction is prevented in healthy cells. Cancer cells lack these specific miRNAs, and Oncorus’ oHSV can replicate in and destroy them.2015Cambridge, Mass.• Launched with a $52 million Series A financing led by Third Rock with participation from SR One.• Will focus on therapeutics to slow or reverse hearing loss.• Has identified one near-term clinical candidate and several other targets. It will also focus on pediatric cancer and CF patients who commonly experience hearing loss as a side effect of treatment, and other hearing-related problems.2016Morrisville, NC• Launched with a preferred financing totaling $49 million in committed capital.• Looking to source and acquire development candidates in or ready for the early stages of human clinical trials.• Leading investors is Jazz Pharma JAZZ ) withand private investors participating.2016Cambridge, Mass.• Launched with $55 million in Series A financing to develop a cross-disciplinary product engine to identify and modulate gene regulatory targets core to disease.2015Lexington, Mass.• Launched with $43.5 million Series A preferred stock financing co-led by 5AM Ventures and ARCH Venture Partners. Additional investors included, Deerfield Management and. It was founded and incubated with a seed investment within the, the company creation engine of 5AM Ventures.• Signed a licensing agreement in September with Caltech for worldwide rights to a novel in vivo AAV technology, which it plans to combine with its own next-generationgene editing and gene transfer tech to develop treatments for CNS disorders, with an initial focus on rare indications.2016Redwood City, Calif.• Launched with $45 million Series A by Third Rock Ventures.• Has four products in its pipeline that are either in discovery or preclinical development.Check out last year's top 20 life science startups: NextGen Bio "Class of 2016."