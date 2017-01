What You Need to Know About Petra Pharma

Company Leadership

Company Financing

Pipeline

Market Competition

What to Look For

January 9, 2017By Mark Terry , BioSpace.com Breaking News Staff Petra Pharma focuses on novel enzyme targets that play a central role in a variety of important cellular processes.The company’s co-founders are, director of theand New York-Presbyterian Hospital, and, a professor of biological chemistry and molecular pharmacology atandThe company was founded in 2016. Its office and laboratory will be located within Seattle’sfacilities at the Alexandria Center for Life Science, New York City’s first and only premier life science park.The company’s initial management comes out of Accelerator’s core management team.. Le is also the chief executive officer of Accelerator Corporation. Before joining Accelerator, Le was managing director at, the venture capital investment arm ofin Seattle, Washington.. McElligott joined Accelerator in 2012 as its chief scientific Officer. Before that he was the founding chief scientific officer atPetra’s board of directors includes:The company launched on January 6, 2016, with a $48 million Series A investment round. The investors included Accelerator New York’s investment syndicate partners,andMcElligott told, “Petra Pharma’s proposed lead program incorporates a compelling preclinical data package for a novel target in both oncology and metabolic disease indications.”“We believe that the company holds a unique and proprietary advantage and we will not elaborate more at this time,” Le toldGiven how young Petra is a company, its focus is on building and growing the company and its initial lead product.See Top Life Science Startups 2017 See Top Life Science Startups 2016 See Top Life Science Startups 2015