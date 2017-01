What You Need to Know About Arrivo BioVentures

Company Leadership

January 9, 2017By Mark Terry , BioSpace.com Breaking News Staff Arrivo BioVentures , based in Morrisville, N.C., is focused on accelerating biologics and small molecules through clinical development. Its expertise is in fast, efficient and high-quality drug development.The company was founded and launched by a serial biopharma entrepreneurial team with an extensive track record of success, includingand, all members of the management team that led successful investor exits of privately-held startup biopharma companies Aerial BioPharma Neuronex and Addrenex Pharmaceuticals . Prior to founding Arrivo, he was the co-founder, president and chief operating officer of Aerial BioPharma, which sold its lead drug for narcolepsy to Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ ) in 2014. Before Aerial, he was co-founder and executive vice president of Neuronex, which was acquired by Acorda Therapeutics ACOR ) in December 2012.. Wofford has been the primary corporate counsel for Aerial, Neuronex and Addrenex.. The founder of, Ackermann is also the co-founder and president of, an angel investment firm. He was previously the senior vice president forat Quintiles Q ).. Most recently, Adams was the chief financial officer for Aerial, Neuronex and Addrenex.. Rigdon is the vice president of Scientific Affairs at. Before that he acted as director of clinical research at Salix SLXP ).. The executive director of clinical development at QuatroBio, Abernathy was previously the director of clinical affairs at Aerial BioPharma, and manager of clinical affairs at Neuronex.. Previously, he was senior director of Chemistry and Manufacturing at Aerial. Before that he held a similar job at Neuronex.Arrivo BioVentures launched in May 2016 with $49 million in committed capital through preferred financing. Jazz Pharmaceuticals is the lead investor, withand private investors participating. "In total," Butts told, "approximately 20 investment entities participated in the preferred financing. We have the committed capital we need to support our plans."At the moment, the company has in-licensed one asset, but is not announcing details yet. It is currently evaluating other potential compounds, with a goal of developing four to six candidates over the next five years.Butts told, "The strategy for Arrivo BioVentures, as with the previous companies, is to leverage the team's clinical expertise and knowledge of the drug development process. The previous companies have replicated a successful process founded on identification of drug candidates with high probabilities of success and clear development and regulatory paths for approval."The company plans to access the capital that's been committed over the next five years to fund development projects as they are identified, in-licensed and initiated by Arrivo. "The team has a history of focus," Butts said, "on CNS drug candidates, but the company is open to other therapeutic areas to evaluate licensing opportunities."Butts added, "We have worked with most of the investors for a long time and have built a relationship of trust. In addition, we established an excellent working relationship with Jazz Pharmaceuticals since the Aerial BioPharma transaction. We will continue to work diligently to find the right drug candidates and limit the risk in the clinical and regulatory processes. The team has proven that we do that successfully, efficiently moving drugs along the regulatory pipeline and rewarding investors."