Newron Pharma (NWRN) Announces Encouraging Preliminary Results Of Its Phase IIa Study With Evenamide In Patients With Schizophrenia

Evenamide met study objectives of good tolerability, safety, and
preliminary evidence of efficacy as an add-on therapy for the treatment
of schizophrenia
Unique mechanism: glutamate modulation and voltage-gated sodium
channel blockade
preliminary results of a Phase IIa study with its unique sodium channel
blocker, Evenamide (NW-3509), in patients with schizophrenia. The new
chemical entity is orally available and specifically targets
voltage-gated sodium channels by a unique mechanism of action.
Detailed results will be presented at the 16th International
Congress on Schizophrenia Research, 24-28 March 2017, in San Diego.
Ravi Anand, M.D., Newron’s Chief Medical Officer, stated: “The results
of this study are very encouraging. Evenamide was not associated with
any dose-limiting toxicities, or the extrapyramidal, sexual, endocrine,
and metabolic side effects associated with dopamine-blocking
antipsychotics. The addition of Evenamide, which acts by attenuating
glutamate release, to patients showing a worsening of their symptoms
while on their current atypical antipsychotic, was not only
well-tolerated, but showed a consistent pattern of benefit on all
efficacy measures assessed. These preliminary results warrant further
investigation in larger and longer trials in patients with more severe
symptoms.”
The four-week, Phase IIa, double-blind, placebo-controlled randomized
study was designed to investigate tolerability, safety and preliminary
evidence of efficacy of Evenamide as an add-on treatment in 89 patients
with schizophrenia. Patients included in the study were experiencing
break-through psychotic symptoms while on stable and adequate doses of
risperidone (mean dose: 4.2 ± 2.0 mg/day; n=70) or aripiprazole (mean
dose: 19.7 ± 7.0 mg/day; n=19), the atypical antipsychotic to which they
had responded previously. The study was held in two U.S (n=61) and three
Indian (n=28) study centers, and enrolled schizophrenia patients with a
mean duration of illness of approximately 18 years and an average of 3
hospitalizations. Patients were randomized to receive twice daily
Evenamide (15-25 mg) or placebo, in addition to their current
antipsychotic. The study protocol, including doses and study design, was
finalized with FDA input and guidance, and received approval from the
Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), as well as the institutional
review board (IRB) at each center.
The results of the study indicate that patients treated with Evenamide
showed improvement on the symptoms of schizophrenia assessed by (the
Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale) PANSS, as well as functioning
assessed by the Strauss-Carpenter Level of Functioning scale, compared
to their standard antipsychotic. In addition, a global assessment of
change from baseline in the patient’s overall condition (Clinical Global
Impression of Change), performed by a clinician, showed a greater
proportion of Evenamide-treated patients rated as improved (54%),
compared to placebo (36%).
Evenamide in the range of 15-25 mg bid (30-50 mg/day) was well
tolerated. The most frequent (>5% of patients in any group) adverse
events (AEs) (Evenamide vs. placebo), were somnolence [8 (16.0%) vs. 5
(12.8%)], insomnia [5 (10.0% vs. 1 (2.6%)], overdose [3 (6.0%) vs. 1
(2.6%)], dry mouth [3 (6.0%) vs. 2 (5.1%)], and headache [3 (6.0%) vs
0]. The incidence of AEs classified as ‘skin and subcutaneous disorders’
was higher in the Evenamide group [5 (10.0%) vs. 0], while the incidence
of ‘respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders’ was higher for
placebo [1 (2.0%) vs. 3 (7.7%)]. Most AEs were of mild severity
[Evenamide, 58 of 69 (84%); placebo, 30 of 34 (88%)]; 9 of 69 (13%) AEs
for Evenamide and 4 of 34 (12%) for placebo were assessed as moderate.
Two patients in the Evenamide group discontinued treatment due to AEs:
seizure (n=1) and atrial fibrillation (n=1). There was no evidence of
any worsening of extrapyramidal symptoms, abnormal ECG findings, or
clinically notable changes in laboratory values or vital signs (blood
pressure, pulse or body weight) with Evenamide treatment, compared to
placebo.
About schizophrenia
Schizophrenia is a long-term mental
health condition that causes a range of different psychological
symptoms. It is one of the most common serious mental health conditions.
About 1 in 100 people will experience schizophrenia in their lifetime,
with many continuing to lead normal lives. Schizophrenia is most often
diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 35. Men and women are affected
equally. There is no single test for schizophrenia. It is most often
diagnosed after an assessment by a mental health care professional, such
as a psychiatrist. It is important to diagnose schizophrenia as early as
possible, as the chances of recovery improve the earlier it is treated.
Schizophrenia is often described in terms of positive
and negative (or deficit) symptoms. Positive symptoms are those that
most individuals do not normally experience but are present in people
with schizophrenia. They can include delusions, disordered thoughts and
speech, and tactile,
auditory,
visual,
olfactory
and gustatory
hallucinations, typically regarded as manifestations of psychosis.
Hallucinations are also typically related to the content of the
delusional theme. Positive symptoms generally respond well to
medication. Negative symptoms are deficits of normal emotional responses
or of other thought processes, and are less responsive to medication.
About Evenamide (NW-3509)
Evenamide is an orally available
new chemical entity that specifically targets voltage-gated sodium
channels. The compound modulates sustained repetitive firing, without
inducing impairment of normal neuronal excitability. Evenamide
normalizes glutamate release induced by aberrant sodium channel
activity. The potential benefits of the compound have been demonstrated
in numerous preclinical models predictive of efficacy in psychiatric
diseases, including models of psychosis such as amphetamine-induced
hyperactivity, sensorimotor gating and information processing deficits
(pre-pulse inhibition impairment induced by different stimuli), mania
and depression. Efficacy of Evenamide has also been demonstrated in
models of aggression and compulsive behavior, as well as in short- and
long-term memory tests. Sub-threshold doses of the compound increased
the activity of inactive doses of both typical and atypical
antipsychotics in models of schizophrenia, psychosis and mania.
Moreover, given its neuronal stabilization properties, Evenamide may
reduce relapses and prevent or treat episodes of psychosis due to
established super-sensitivity psychosis (SSP) induced by antipsychotics.
As it is devoid of the risk of drug-induced movement disorders or weight
gain, Evenamide can be given in combination for extended periods of time.
About Newron Pharmaceuticals
Newron (SIX: NWRN) is a
biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies
for patients with diseases of the Central Nervous System (CNS) and pain.
The Company is headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy. Xadago®
(safinamide) has received marketing authorization for the treatment of
Parkinson’s disease in the European Union and Switzerland and is
commercialized by Newron’s Partner Zambon. US WorldMeds holds the
commercialization rights in the US. Meiji Seika has the rights to
develop and commercialize the compound in Japan and other key Asian
territories. In addition to Xadago® for Parkinson’s disease, Newron has
a strong pipeline of promising treatments for rare disease patients at
various stages of clinical development, including sarizotan for patients
with Rett syndrome and ralfinamide for patients with specific rare pain
indications. Newron is also developing Evenamide as the potential first
add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of
schizophrenia. www.newron.com
