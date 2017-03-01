CES 2017: NeuroMetrix (NURO) Brings Life-Enhancing Technology To Those Suffering From Chronic Pain

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq:NURO, NUROW) today announced plans to unveil important advances to its Quell® Wearable Pain Relief Technology™ at CES 2017 (CES Unveiled, Table 128 and CES Tech West booth #43421) in Las Vegas. Understanding the challenges that nearly 100 million Americans suffering from chronic pain experience every day, NeuroMetrix is dedicated to developing innovative technology to provide life-changing pain relief. Demonstrating that commitment, the newly unveiled features include enhanced personalization and health tracking capabilities.

“We are eager to introduce our most advanced technology features at the show, which were specifically designed to help our users better manage their pain, so they can get back to living their lives.”

Quell is FDA cleared, 100% drug free and combines advanced neurotechnology in a wearable format with a sophisticated app for users to personalize and control therapy while tracking their pain and relevant health metrics. The product has made a difference in tens of thousands of lives since its introduction in 2015. In a clinical study published last year in the Journal of Pain Research, 81 percent of subjects reported improvement in their chronic pain after 60 days of using Quell. Innovative solutions like Quell are more important than ever for the chronic pain community. The widely publicized conversation around the opioid epidemic has created treatment challenges for those suffering from chronic pain.

“With chronic pain impacting so many people, we look forward to building awareness of alternative treatments among CES attendees and more broadly the chronic pain community,” said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of NeuroMetrix. “We are eager to introduce our most advanced technology features at the show, which were specifically designed to help our users better manage their pain, so they can get back to living their lives.”

The newest product features being showcased at the booth this week include:

App calibration: Users can now calibrate their devices using the Quell app. This is the first step in user personalization and now makes Quell even easier to use.

Users can now calibrate their devices using the Quell app. This is the first step in user personalization and now makes Quell even easier to use. Unprecedented personalization capabilities: For optimal pain relief, Quell now provides customized therapy dosage and responsive therapy at night. The device also incorporates automatic time of day adjustments to address circadian fluctuations in sensation and pain.

For optimal pain relief, Quell now provides customized therapy dosage and responsive therapy at night. The device also incorporates automatic time of day adjustments to address circadian fluctuations in sensation and pain. Progress measurement: Quell users are now able to track multiple health dimensions including pain, activity and gait. These metrics, in addition to therapy and sleep, can help people better understand and manage their chronic pain.

Quell users are now able to track multiple health dimensions including pain, activity and gait. These metrics, in addition to therapy and sleep, can help people better understand and manage their chronic pain. Enhanced battery life : The update delivers up to a 40 percent improvement in battery life allowing longer usage between recharges. Many users will now only need to charge their Quell device every 5-7 days.

: The update delivers up to a 40 percent improvement in battery life allowing longer usage between recharges. Many users will now only need to charge their Quell device every 5-7 days. Future proof: The latest version of Quell is capable of remote upgrades enabling Quell users to easily take advantage of future improvements.

Dr. Gozani also will participate in a panel discussion at The Digital Health Summit at CES. The panel, Digital Health Delivers Personalized Power to the People, is on January 6 from 2:45-3:15 p.m. (Venetian, Level 4, Lando 4303), and will discuss how digital health tools are giving consumers the power to manage their health and wellness like never before.

For press kit information on Quell, please visit www.quellrelief.com/press.

About Quell

Quell is designed for millions of people suffering from chronic pain. The advanced wearable device is lightweight and can be worn during the day while active, and at night while sleeping. It has been cleared by the FDA for treatment of chronic pain without a prescription. In a recent study, 81% of Quell users reported an improvement in their chronic pain. Quell users can personalize and manage therapy discreetly via the Quell Relief app. Quell also offers advanced health tracking relevant to chronic pain sufferers including pain, sleep, activity, and gait. Quell was the winner of the 2016 SXSW (South by Southwest) Innovation Award for Best Wearable Technology. Quell is available at select healthcare professionals and retailers. Visit QuellRelief.com for more information.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is a commercial stage, innovation driven healthcare company combining bioelectrical and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The company's lead product is Quell, an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain. Quell is integrated into a digital health platform that helps patients optimize their therapy and decrease the impact of chronic pain on their quality of life. The company also markets DPNCheck®, a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic neuropathy, which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. The company maintains an active research effort and has several pipeline programs, including a therapeutic device for restless leg syndrome. The company is located in Waltham, Massachusetts and was founded as a spinoff from the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and Technology in 1996. For more information, please visit www.NeuroMetrix.com.