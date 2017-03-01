CES 2017: NeuroMetrix (NURO) Brings Life-Enhancing Technology To Those Suffering From Chronic Pain

Company unveils advanced product features for Quell Wearable Pain
Relief Technology at CES 2017, booth #43421
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeuroMetrix,
Inc. (Nasdaq:NURO, NUROW) today announced plans to unveil important
advances to its Quell® Wearable Pain Relief Technology™ at CES 2017 (CES
Unveiled, Table 128 and CES Tech West booth #43421) in Las Vegas.
Understanding the challenges that nearly 100 million Americans suffering
from chronic pain experience every day, NeuroMetrix is dedicated to
developing innovative technology to provide life-changing pain relief.
Demonstrating that commitment, the newly unveiled features include
enhanced personalization and health tracking capabilities.
“We are eager to introduce our most advanced
technology features at the show, which were specifically designed to
help our users better manage their pain, so they can get back to living
their lives.”
Quell is FDA cleared, 100% drug free and combines advanced
neurotechnology in a wearable format with a sophisticated app for users
to personalize and control therapy while tracking their pain and
relevant health metrics. The product has made a difference in tens of
thousands of lives since its introduction in 2015. In a clinical study
published last year in the Journal of Pain Research, 81 percent of
subjects reported improvement in their chronic pain after 60 days of
using Quell. Innovative solutions like Quell are more important than
ever for the chronic pain community. The widely publicized conversation
around the opioid epidemic has created treatment challenges for those
suffering from chronic pain.
“With chronic pain impacting so many people, we look forward to building
awareness of alternative treatments among CES attendees and more broadly
the chronic pain community,” said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., President
and CEO of NeuroMetrix. “We are eager to introduce our most advanced
technology features at the show, which were specifically designed to
help our users better manage their pain, so they can get back to living
their lives.”
The newest product features being showcased at the booth this week
include:
-
App calibration: Users can now calibrate their devices using
the Quell app. This is the first step in user personalization and
now makes Quell even easier to use.
-
Unprecedented personalization capabilities: For optimal pain
relief, Quell now provides customized therapy dosage and responsive
therapy at night. The device also incorporates automatic time of day
adjustments to address circadian fluctuations in sensation and pain.
-
Progress measurement: Quell users are now able to track
multiple health dimensions including pain, activity and gait. These
metrics, in addition to therapy and sleep, can help people better
understand and manage their chronic pain.
-
Enhanced battery life: The update delivers up to a 40 percent
improvement in battery life allowing longer usage between recharges.
Many users will now only need to charge their Quell device every 5-7
days.
-
Future proof: The latest version of Quell is capable of remote
upgrades enabling Quell users to easily take advantage of future
improvements.
Dr. Gozani also will participate in a panel discussion at The Digital
Health Summit at CES. The panel, Digital
Health Delivers Personalized Power to the People, is on January
6 from 2:45-3:15 p.m. (Venetian, Level 4, Lando 4303), and will discuss
how digital health tools are giving consumers the power to manage their
health and wellness like never before.
For press kit information on Quell, please visit www.quellrelief.com/press.
About Quell
Quell is designed for millions of people suffering from chronic pain.
The advanced wearable device is lightweight and can be worn during the
day while active, and at night while sleeping. It has been cleared by
the FDA for treatment of chronic pain without a prescription. In a
recent study, 81% of Quell users reported an improvement in their
chronic pain. Quell users can personalize and manage therapy discreetly
via the Quell Relief app. Quell also offers advanced health tracking
relevant to chronic pain sufferers including pain, sleep, activity, and
gait. Quell was the winner of the 2016 SXSW (South by Southwest)
Innovation Award for Best Wearable Technology. Quell is available at
select healthcare professionals and retailers. Visit QuellRelief.com
for more information.
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix is a commercial stage, innovation driven healthcare company
combining bioelectrical and digital medicine to address chronic health
conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The
company's lead product is Quell, an over-the-counter wearable
therapeutic device for chronic pain. Quell is integrated into a digital
health platform that helps patients optimize their therapy and decrease
the impact of chronic pain on their quality of life. The company also
markets DPNCheck®, a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic neuropathy,
which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. The
company maintains an active research effort and has several pipeline
programs, including a therapeutic device for restless leg syndrome. The
company is located in Waltham, Massachusetts and was founded as a
spinoff from the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and Technology
in 1996. For more information, please visit www.NeuroMetrix.com.