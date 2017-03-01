Illumina (ILMN) Taps Garret Hampton, One Of The World’s Leading Clinical Genomics Experts, To Head Its Clinical Genomics Unit

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), continuing its strategy to bring the
power of genomics into clinical applications, today announced it has
named one of the world’s top clinical genomics experts to head its
clinical genomics unit. Garret Hampton, PhD, will join as Executive Vice
President of Clinical Genomics for the company, starting January 9, 2017.
“This is a strategically important hire for Illumina,” said Francis
deSouza, President and Chief Executive Officer of Illumina. “Garret has
been on the front lines of oncology and brings deep expertise in
clinical genomics to the leadership team, key to his new role leading
our clinical genomics organization.”
Garret will be responsible for leading the clinical genomics group,
including the reproductive and genetic health and oncology businesses,
regulatory, clinical and medical affairs, CLIA labs, and the Chief
Medical Officer’s organization. He joins Illumina from Genentech, Inc.,
where he was Global Head of Oncology Biomarker Development and Companion
Diagnostics, co-led the Roche Personalized Medicine R&D Initiative and
chaired the Roche/Foundation Medicine Joint R&D Committee. He previously
held scientific and management roles at Celgene Corporation, Genomics
Institute of the Novartis Research Foundation, and University of
California at San Diego. Garret holds a BA in natural sciences and
genetics and MA in natural sciences from Trinity College in Dublin,
Ireland, and a PhD in cancer genetics from Imperial Cancer Research Fund
and the University College London.
