Medela Launches Sonata Nationwide & Redefines The Breast Pump

MCHENRY, Ill., Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Medela, the #1 recommended breast pump brand,* today announced the nationwide launch of Sonata, the first smart breast pump to offer hospital-level performance in a personal-use breast pump weighing about two pounds. Sonata's innovative and intuitive design is the quietest Medela breast pump. Sonata is now available in the United States from Medela's online store, through retail partners and in select stores across the country.

"Sonata's transformative technology and intuitive design embodies Medela's 50-year commitment to developing research-based innovations, advocating for moms and helping to support the health of infants and moms," said Melissa Gonzales, managing director of Medela USA. "We've spent the past four years researching, listening to moms and building what moms said they need to be successful. Today, moms across the United States will have access to a new evolution in breast pumping. We've rebuilt the personal-use breast pump from inside and out, and we're excited that Sonata will help support moms in their commitment to providing breast milk to their babies for as long as they choose."

Medela's research insights revealed that a pumping mom may face a number of obstacles during her breastfeeding journey from the impact of product performance on her milk output, to the noise of her breast pump motor, to getting access to help. Medela unveiled new features of Sonata that address moms' needs in their pumping journey:

Sonata Redefines Smart. Sonata's Smart Solution connects to the comprehensive, award-winning, one-of-a-kind digital breastfeeding support app, MyMedela ® , to track baby's activities and get unlimited access to clinically proven support and expert tips. MyMedela seamlessly pairs with Sonata to record pumping sessions, including the phase, rhythm and suction level. Sessions are tracked so mom only has to connect MyMedela with Sonata once, and a record of each session is stored. Through the app, mom receives encouragement based on her goals, as well as real-time notifications directly to her smart phone, reminding her to charge her breast pump or complete a pump session. Timers and alerts also help mom stay on track. Today, a new release of MyMedela was unveiled in the U.S. and is free for download for all moms to use.

Sonata is Quiet. Medela's engineers, who are also parents, recognize the value of quiet, especially when it might mean waking a sleeping baby or disrupting a conference call. Sonata is Medela's quietest breast pump yet, for discretion wherever mom may be, including late-night pumping sessions.

Sonata Delivers Hospital-Level Performance. Research has shown that most moms don't breastfeed as long as they intend, and many worry about their supply. Establishing a strong breast milk supply early is important to meeting breastfeeding goals. Sonata features hospital-level performance inspired by Symphony ® , Medela's multi-user hospital-grade breast pump, in a portable, two-pound personal-use breast pump to help more moms make the transition to home.

Sonata is Responsive. A first for Medela, Sonata's exclusive Responsive Pump Technology (RPT) offers consistent pumping for her individual shape wherever she pumps, using sensors to detect changes in mom's body (e.g., breast fullness) or in the environment (including elevation) which may impact normal vacuum pressure. RPT adjusts for consistent vacuum throughout the pumping session no matter where mom is, in flight, at the office or at the beach.

Sonata is Comfortable. During development, Medela talked with moms and improved the pumping kit to make it easier for moms and their partners. Sonata's double pumping kit (valve, connector, membrane, connector cap and tubing) features an ergonomic design that is comfortable for mom to hold in a variety of positions. It was designed for intuitive assembly with cleaning in mind, replacing small crevices with an easy-to-clean design.

Sonata is Thoughtful. Medela designed details with moms in mind to provide comfort and assurance. From the ergonomics of the kit design that accommodate many holding positions; to how the "start" button is larger and at the bottom so it can be started using a toe or elbow; to the backlit display that makes it easy to navigate a late-night pumping session, Medela believes that Sonata offers moms a product experience that puts her needs in the forefront to better support her breast milk feeding goals.

"We listened to countless moms from across the country who shared their commitment and their struggles, we listened to their needs, and we responded," said Deanna Gilbert, director of user-centered design for Medela. "Sonata is more than a breast pump. It is an integrated system to help moms give their babies a healthy start, provide access to customized support and connect to our quietest, highest performing personal-use breast pump. As a mom, I'm honored to have been able to meet with moms and help design Sonata to meet their needs."

Sonata is available starting today in the United States for $399.99 (MSRP) through retail partners Babies R Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target, and Walmart, and from Medela's online store. For more information visit www.MedelaSonata.com and facebook.com/Medela.

About Medela

Founded in 1961, Medela is led by Michael Larsson and concentrates on two business units: "Human Milk," providing research-based breast milk feeding solutions, and "Healthcare," engineering and manufacturing medical vacuum technology solutions. Medela is headquartered in Switzerland and has 18 subsidiaries, distributing its products to more than 100 countries throughout the world. For more information, visit www.medela.com.

*Survey of OB/GYNs and Pediatricians. AlphaImpactRX ProVoice Survey; Jan-Dec 2015.

