New Chairman Elected To The Multiple Sclerosis Association Of America's Board Of Directors

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is pleased to announce that John McCorry has been elected as the Chairman of their Board of Directors. Mr. McCorry is Senior Executive Editor for the Americas at Bloomberg News, in charge of more than 40 bureaus and the top news from the region. Previously, McCorry had been in charge of global company and regional news operations since 2003. Prior to that position, McCorry was Managing Editor for North American company news, a position he began in 1998.

Mr. McCorry has served on MSAA's Board of Directors since 2009 and has a personal connection to multiple sclerosis. He has held the key positions of Development Committee Chair, Communications & Marketing Committee Chair, and most recently, Vice Chairman. Mr. McCorry has brought expertise from his background in journalism to help guide MSAA and has consistently supported various organizational initiatives, helping to advance the nonprofit's mission of Improving Lives Today for the MS community. In addition, he has demonstrated his commitment by participating in several MSAA fundraising events and development efforts.

MSAA President & CEO Gina Ross Murdoch notes, "We are thrilled and honored to have John assume leadership of our Board of Directors. His passion for our mission and vision for growth will bring together a multitude of partners all dedicated to Improving Lives Today for the MS community."

About MSAA

The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is a national nonprofit organization and leading resource for the entire MS community, improving lives today through vital services and support. MSAA provides free programs and services, such as: a Helpline with trained specialists; award-winning publications, including MSAA's magazine, The Motivator; MSAA's nationally recognized website (at mymsaa.org), featuring award-winning educational videos and research updates; S.E.A.R.C.H. program to assist the MS community with learning about different treatment choices; a mobile phone app, My MS Manager (named one of the best multiple sclerosis iPhone & Android apps by Healthline.com); a resource database, My MS Resource Locator; safety and mobility equipment distribution; cooling accessories for heat-sensitive individuals; educational programs held across the country; MRI funding; and more. For additional information, please visit www.mymsaa.org or call (800) 532-7667.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS), which consists of the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord. MS damages or destroys the protective covering (known as myelin) surrounding the nerves of the CNS, and can potentially injure the nerves as well. This damage causes reduced communication between the brain and nerve pathways. Common MS symptoms include visual problems, overwhelming fatigue, difficulty with balance and coordination, and various levels of impaired mobility. Many experts estimate that 2.5 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with this disease, and most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 50. MS is not contagious and researchers continue to look for both a cause and a cure.

