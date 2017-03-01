GrayBug Appoints Thomas S. Templeman, PhD, As Chief Operating Officer

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - Graybug Vision, Inc., a venture-stage pharmaceutical company committed to developing potentially transformative therapies for ocular diseases including wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and glaucoma, said today that Thomas S. Templeman, PhD, has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. In this new position, Dr. Templeman reports to Graybug Vision Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey L. Cleland, PhD, and will lead process development, manufacturing, quality and program management.

A seasoned pharmaceutical executive with more than 25 years of cross-functional experience, Dr. Templeman joins Graybug Vision from Medivation (acquired by Pfizer in late 2016), where he was Senior Vice President Pharmaceutical Operations and Quality. In that role, he was responsible for early and late-stage pharmaceutical development, operations and quality including early developmental candidates, clinical developmental candidates and marketed products. As a member of the Medivation Executive Committee, Dr. Templeman was responsible for developing and implementing company vision and strategy.

"Tom has deep knowledge of pharmaceutical drug development, strong business expertise and grasp of the healthcare landscape, with expertise in biological, small molecules and combination products," commented Dr. Cleland. "We are fortunate to have him join our senior management team now, as GB-102, our lead product for twice per year injections to treat patients with neovascular (wet) AMD, will enter clinical trials in the second half of this year."

Thomas S. Templeman, PhD, said, "There is a dramatic increase in eye diseases due to our aging population, and an increased need for new and more effective treatments. Graybug Vision's novel delivery technology, to create injectable, long-acting products to deliver single or multiple drugs for up to one year in the eye, significantly reduces the treatment burden on patients and physicians. I am excited to join the management team with our efforts to deliver innovative care to patients."

Dr. Templeman began his career as a research and development scientist and over the past two decades has held management positions at, among others: Ortho Diagnostic Products and Centocor Biologics; Liquidia Technologies, where he was Senior Vice President, Integrated Supply Chain; and at Hospira, where he was Vice President, Manufacturing, Science & Technology. He received his BS in Biology from The University of Santa Clara and his PhD in Biological Sciences from Dartmouth College and completed an NIH Postdoctoral Fellowship at Harvard University.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision is developing novel products for the treatment of people with ocular diseases. The company's proprietary injectable products are designed to enable less frequent administration and to reduce the burden of treatment for patients with ocular diseases. The company's lead product, GB-102, has the potential for twice per year injections to treat patients with neovascular (wet) AMD. Graybug Vision has developed a library of compounds to treat glaucoma by lowering intraocular pressure alone or in combination with neuroprotection when injected twice per year into the subconjunctiva. For more information, please visit www.graybug.com.