Eagle Pharma (EGRX)’ Pemetrexed NDA Submitted For Review

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EGRX) (“Eagle” or “the Company”) today announced that the 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA) for its novel pemetrexed drug product has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“We look forward to the FDA’s decision on this NDA this year, and to continuing to work closely with the FDA through the review process. We believe our RTD liquid formulation will be well received, adding to Eagle’s growing commercial portfolio of improved formulations, benefiting patients and shareholders alike”

This 505(b)(2) NDA requests FDA approval of Eagle’s ready-to-dilute (RTD) Pemetrexed Injection product for the treatment of Locally Advanced or Metastatic Nonsquamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, and Mesothelioma (in combination with cisplatin).

“We look forward to the FDA’s decision on this NDA this year, and to continuing to work closely with the FDA through the review process. We believe our RTD liquid formulation will be well received, adding to Eagle’s growing commercial portfolio of improved formulations, benefiting patients and shareholders alike,” said Scott Tarriff, Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle’s RTD Pemetrexed Injection product is administered as an IV infusion.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eagle is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing injectable products that address the shortcomings, as identified by physicians, pharmacists and other stakeholders, of existing commercially successful injectable products. Eagle’s strategy is to utilize the FDA's 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. Additional information is available on the company’s website at www.eagleus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended and other securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Words such as “will,” “may,” “believe,” “intends,” “anticipate(s),” “plan,” “enables,” “potentially,” “entitles,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding future events including, but not limited to: the impact, if any, of Eagle’s success in gaining timely FDA approval of the RTU pemetrexed product; the timing and level of success of a future launch of the RTU pemetrexed product; the effectiveness of Eagle’s IP in differentiating its RTU pemetrexed product from other pemetrexed products’ IP; difficulties or delays in manufacturing; the availability and pricing of third party sourced products and materials; successful compliance with FDA and other governmental regulations applicable to manufacturing facilities, products and/or businesses; the commercial success of Eagle’s commercial portfolio, including RTU pemetrexed once launched; the ability of Eagle to deliver sustained shareholder value over time; and other factors that are discussed in Eagle’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All of such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond Eagle’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to whether Eagle’s management and/or board of directors will be effective in managing Eagle’s business and future growth, as well as the other risks described in Eagle’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to revise and disseminate forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of or non-occurrence of any events.