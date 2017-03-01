Incyte (INCY) Announces First Patient Treated In Pivotal Clinical Trial Program For Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) In Graft-versus-Host Disease

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that the first patient
has been treated in the REACH-1 pivotal Phase 2 trial evaluating
ruxolitinib (Jakafi®) in combination with corticosteroids for
the treatment of patients with steroid-refractory acute
graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).
“We are very pleased to have the first patient treated in the pivotal
trial program for ruxolitinib in GVHD, a severe and often
life-threatening condition for which there are currently no approved
treatments”
“We are very pleased to have the first patient treated in the pivotal
trial program for ruxolitinib in GVHD, a severe and often
life-threatening condition for which there are currently no approved
treatments,” said Steven Stein, M.D. Incyte’s Chief Medical Officer. “We
look forward to building on the clinical evidence to-date for
ruxolitinib and working with regulators to help address the urgent needs
of these patients.”
GVHD is a condition that might occur after an allogeneic transplant (the
transfer of genetically dissimilar blood stem cells). In GVHD, the
donated bone marrow or peripheral blood stem cells view the recipient’s
body as foreign and attack the body. There are two forms of GVHD: acute
and chronic. GVHD is a significant cause of morbidity and mortality in
transplant recipients. The skin, gastrointestinal (digestive) tract, and
liver are the most commonly affected organs in patients with acute GVHD.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted ruxolitinib
Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of acute GVHD,
designed to expedite the development and review of drugs for serious or
life-threatening conditions, as well as Orphan Drug Designation for the
treatment of GVHD, granted to investigational compounds intended for the
safe and effective treatment, diagnosis or prevention of rare diseases
or disorders that affect fewer than 200,000 people.
About REACH
The REACH clinical trial program for ruxolitinib in steroid-refractory
acute GVHD includes the Incyte-sponsored REACH-1 study—a single-cohort,
pivotal Phase 2 study (NCT02953678) evaluating ruxolitinib in
combination with corticosteroids in patients with steroid-refractory
acute GVHD—and is also expected to include collaborative
Novartis-sponsored randomized pivotal studies in steroid-refractory
acute GVHD and steroid-refractory chronic GVHD. The Novartis-sponsored
pivotal studies are expected to begin in early 2017.
The primary endpoint of the REACH-1 study is overall response rate at
day 28. Key secondary endpoints include duration of response, overall
response rate at day 14, 56, and 100, non-relapse mortality and safety.
For more information about the study, please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/show/NCT02953678.
About Jakafi®(ruxolitinib)
Ruxolitinib is a first-in-class JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor approved by the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration, as Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), for
treatment of people with polycythemia vera (PV) who have had an
inadequate response to or are intolerant of hydroxyurea.
Jakafi is also indicated for treatment of people with intermediate or
high-risk myelofibrosis (MF), including primary MF, post–polycythemia
vera MF, and post–essential thrombocythemia MF.
Jakafi is marketed by Incyte in the United States and by Novartis as
Jakavi® (ruxolitinib) outside the United States.
Important Safety Information
Jakafi can cause serious side effects, including:
Low blood counts: Jakafi® (ruxolitinib) may cause your
platelet, red blood cell, or white blood cell counts to be lowered. If
you develop bleeding, stop taking Jakafi and call your healthcare
provider. Your healthcare provider will perform blood tests to check
your blood counts before you start Jakafi and regularly during your
treatment. Your healthcare provider may change your dose of Jakafi or
stop your treatment based on the results of your blood tests. Tell your
healthcare provider right away if you develop or have worsening symptoms
such as unusual bleeding, bruising, tiredness, shortness of breath, or a
fever.
Infection: You may be at risk for developing a serious infection
during treatment with Jakafi. Tell your healthcare provider if you
develop any of the following symptoms of infection: chills, nausea,
vomiting, aches, weakness, fever, painful skin rash or blisters.
Skin cancers: Some people who take Jakafi have developed certain
types of non-melanoma skin cancers. Tell your healthcare provider if you
develop any new or changing skin lesions.
Increases in Cholesterol: You may have changes in your blood
cholesterol levels. Your healthcare provider will do blood tests to
check your cholesterol levels during your treatment with Jakafi.
The most common side effects of Jakafi include: low platelet
count, low red blood cell counts, bruising, dizziness, headache.
These are not all the possible side effects of Jakafi. Ask your
pharmacist or healthcare provider for more information. Tell your
healthcare provider about any side effect that bothers you or that does
not go away.
Before taking Jakafi, tell your healthcare provider about: all
the medications, vitamins, and herbal supplements you are taking and all
your medical conditions, including if you have an infection, have or had
tuberculosis (TB), or have been in close contact with someone who has
TB, have or had hepatitis B, have or had liver or kidney problems, are
on dialysis, had skin cancer or have any other medical condition. Take
Jakafi exactly as your healthcare provider tells you. Do not change or
stop taking Jakafi without first talking to your healthcare provider. Do
not drink grapefruit juice while on Jakafi.
Women should not take Jakafi while pregnant or planning to become
pregnant, or if breast-feeding.
Full Prescribing Information, which includes a more complete
discussion of the risks associated with Jakafi, is available at www.jakafi.com.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware-based biopharmaceutical
company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of
proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please
visit the Company’s website at www.incyte.com.
Follow @Incyte on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Incyte.
Forward Looking Statements
Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set
forth in this press release, including statements regarding the
Company’s expectations for the GVHD program and its collaboration with
Novartis, contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking
statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s
current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may
cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated
developments and the risks related to the efficacy or safety of the
Company’s development pipeline, the results of further research and
development, the high degree of risk and uncertainty associated with
drug development, clinical trials and regulatory approval processes,
other market or economic factors and competitive and technological
advances; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s
reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its
Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. Incyte disclaims any
intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.