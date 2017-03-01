|
EarlySense Partners With American Well To Provide Telehealth Services Powered By Smart Sensors
EarlySense users can access doctors through American Well's consumer telehealth service for help with sleep and overall health
EarlySense, the market leader in contact-free continuous monitoring solutions, announced today a new partnership with American Well, the nation's leading telehealth technology company. The partnership will leverage EarlySense's clinically-proven continuous monitoring and Amwell, American Well's consumer telehealth service, connecting users with clinical experts at the click of a button.
Through the partnership, EarlySense users located in the United States will gain access to an extensive pool of clinical experts and be able to initiate consultation sessions with doctors practicing on Amwell whenever users have questions or see opportunities to improve their sleep or general health. This service is available alongside EarlySense's new home digital health solution, LIVE, which was launched today.
"One of the key attributes of a superior telehealth experience is how informed the physician is about the patient in front of them," said Roy Schoenberg, CEO of American Well. "The ability of new technologies to collect and deliver patient information to the remote physician, during a telehealth consult, will have a dramatic impact on its value to patients. Companies like EarlySense are at the forefront of this evolution."
EarlySense's home solution includes a patented sensor that monitors and analyzes more than 50,000 data points every night, including heart rate, breathing patterns, sleep and motion, to provide a precise picture of overall health. Placed under a mattress, the sensor requires no uncomfortable wires or wristbands, enabling accurate monitoring with no change to one's daily routine.
"A common question we receive from customers is what to do when they see fluctuations in their health data. With American Well's consumer telehealth service, Amwell, the answer is clear. Users can connect with health professionals in minutes to receive expert personalized advice," said Avner Halperin, CEO of EarlySense. "This is the next crucial step toward empowering people to take control of their health from the comfort of their home, and also provides a safety net for family members, who are able to remotely monitor their loved ones."
About EarlySense
EarlySense provides contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer digital health markets. EarlySense's patented sensor and advanced algorithms monitor and analyze cardiac, respiratory, sleep and motion parameters. Used in hospitals and healthcare facilities worldwide, EarlySense assists clinicians in early detection of patient deterioration, helping to prevent adverse events, including code blues, preventable ICU transfers, patient falls and pressure ulcers.
The myEarlySense smart home-compatible consumer solution brings hospital-proven technology to the home, providing valuable data regarding wellness and sleep. myEarlySense OEM technology is at the core of wellness and sleep products marketed by international partners including Samsung, Beurer and iFit. EarlySense was founded in 2004 and has offices in Waltham, MA, and Ramat Gan, Israel.
About American Well
American Well extends and expands healthcare delivery through telehealth. We make video doctor visits accessible to consumers with simple health issues like cold, flu or infection and we streamline follow-up visits helping patients and doctors manage more complex healthcare issues like diabetes, asthma or behavioral health. We bring online healthcare into people's homes and workplaces through our work with top health plans, health systems and employers, as well as our consumer telehealth app, Amwell. A patient using Amwell can connect to a board-certified doctor of their choosing in just minutes for a live video visit carried out over smartphone app, tablet, kiosk, phone, or web.
American Well and Amwell are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners. For more information on our services, visit http://www.americanwell.com. To download Amwell and have a doctor visit now, visit http://www.amwell.com.
