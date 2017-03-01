Sarepta (SRPT) Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), a commercial-stage developer
of innovative RNA-targeted therapeutics, granted equity awards on
December 30, 2016, that were previously approved by the Compensation
Committee of its Board of Directors under Sarepta’s 2014 Employment
Commencement Incentive Plan, as a material inducement to employment to
five individuals hired by Sarepta in December 2016. The equity awards
were approved in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
The employees received, in the aggregate, options to purchase 13,475
shares of Sarepta's common stock. The options have an exercise price of
$27.43 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Sarepta's
common stock on December 30, 2016. One-fourth of the shares underlying
each employee’s option will vest on the one year anniversary of his or
her date of hire and thereafter 1/48th of the shares underlying each
employee’s option will vest monthly, such that the shares underlying the
option granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth
anniversary of his or her date of hire, in each case, subject to each
such employee’s continued employment with Sarepta on such vesting dates.
About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on the discovery and development of unique RNA-targeted
therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The
Company is primarily focused on rapidly advancing the development of its
potentially disease-modifying DMD drug candidates. For more information,
please visit us at www.sarepta.com.
Internet Posting of Information
We routinely post information that may be important to investors in
the 'For Investors' section of our website at www.sarepta.com.
We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website
regularly for important information about us.
