Ensysce Biosciences Inc. To Present Initial Phase 1 Data On Abuse Deterrent Opioid, PF614, At Biotech Showcase 2017

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ensysce Biosciences Inc, a development stage company for abuse deterrent opioid and ADHD drug prodrugs will present at the 9th Annual Biotech Showcase™ 2017, Hilton San Francisco Union Square. On January 11, 2017 at 11 am PT (Room 9), Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, CEO will present an overview of the company’s BIO-MD™ prodrug abuse deterrent and MPAR™ overdose resistant pain platforms along with the first Phase 1 pharmacokinetic data for its oxycodone prodrug, PF614, from an ongoing Phase 1 trial.

About Ensysce Biosciences:

Ensysce Biosciences, San Diego, CA, is an integrated drug delivery company for both small and large molecules, using prodrug technology and single walled carbon nanotubes respectively. The BIO-MD™ prodrug abuse deterrent and MPAR™ overdose resistant pain platforms, with worldwide intellectual patent protection, eliminate the ability to abuse opioid products by the non-oral route, the fastest growing drug problem in the US that leads to billions in healthcare costs annually. The Ensysce product pipeline includes immediate-release (IR) or extended-release (ER) prodrugs with timed activation of opioids and stimulants that present challenges for duration of action and abuse-deterrence. Additionally, Ensysce’s combination MPAR™ products provide overdose protection to these products. The BIO-MD™ and MPAR™ technology have been demonstrated with PF329, an extended-release hydromorphone prodrug in a Phase 1 clinical study. The current Phase 1 clinical trial for the BIO-MD™ abuse deterrent oxycodone prodrug, PF614 initiated in November 2016 and is continuing to dose escalate through early 2017.