BIT Group Opens IVD-Focused Contract Manufacturing Facility In China

SCHWALBACH, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On December 9, BIT
Group celebrated the official opening of EMD Shenzhen, Ltd., - its
second Chinese manufacturing operation in Shenzhen, China and a joint
venture with EDAN Instruments, Inc., a Shenzhen-based leader in medical
monitoring technology. EMD is now BIT’s primary contract
manufacturing hub for China and Asia and is already active with four new
clients, including EDAN. The additional capacity and capabilities
provided by EMD will enable BIT to provide comprehensive IVD
manufacturing capabilities and third-party Contract Manufacturing
Services (CMS). EMD focuses on contract manufacturing of IVD
instrumentation, and hematology reagent manufacturing under contract for
OEMs.
BIT’s clients benefit from the new facility through competitive product
pricing as well as Chinese domestic supply of product, lower transport
and import costs, and an expedited regulatory approvals process within
the Chinese market. EMD provides BIT’s IVD technologies developed in the
USA and Europe, and manufactures products for clients while adhering to
the strict regulatory requirements of CFDA, FDA and ISO13485.
“The Chinese medical technology market is expected to grow at double
digit rates in the coming years,” added Marius Balger, BIT CEO. “We are
dedicated to improving quality of health around the world by delivering
value-driven, innovative and high-quality diagnostic products and
services. Our new China facility will allow us to provide our clients
with an outsourced CMS alternative to those which are not focused on the
IVD business and lack experience with system development and system
contract manufacturing.” Messer Group shareholders, EDAN Senior
management, clients and technology partners and government officials
attended EMD’s inauguration.
BIT
Group provides contract product development, manufacturing and
after-sales services, as well as white-label instruments, for life
science, medical and IVD instrumentation OEMs. Quality standards include
GMP, FDA registered, ISO13485 & 9001, QSR, Class I, II, and III. BIT
Group’s global operations in USA, Germany, France, China & Japan deliver
precision engineered, cost effective systems solutions. Pre-engineered
BIT SMARTSOLUTIONS™ platform technologies reduce development cost
and time-to-market; lean manufacturing centers and global supply chain
enable competitive product cost.