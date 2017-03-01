Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Announces Proposed Offering Of Common Stock

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) announced today that it has
commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock
to raise aggregate proceeds of approximately $175 million. All shares of
the common stock to be sold in the offering will be offered by Clovis
Oncology.
Clovis Oncology intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for
general corporate purposes, including commercial planning and sales and
marketing expenses associated with the launch of Rubraca™ (rucaparib) in
the United States and, if approved by the European Medicines Agency
(EMA), in Europe, funding of its development programs, general and
administrative expenses, acquisition or licensing of additional product
candidates or businesses and working capital.
J. P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as joint
book-running managers for the offering. Stifel and SunTrust Robinson
Humphrey are acting as co-managers for the offering.
In addition, Clovis Oncology intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day
option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the number of
shares sold on the same terms and conditions. The offering is subject to
market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether
or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms
of the offering.
This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and
related prospectus. Copies of the prospectus supplement and related
prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from J. P. Morgan
Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island
Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by calling toll-free 866-803-9204, or
from BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd
floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email
to dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.
The shares are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration
statement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these
securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About Clovis Oncology
Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on
acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents
in the U.S., Europe and additional international markets. Clovis
Oncology targets development programs at specific subsets of cancer
populations, and simultaneously develops diagnostic tools that direct a
compound in development to the population that is most likely to benefit
from its use. Clovis Oncology is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.
To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not
descriptions of historical facts regarding Clovis Oncology, they are
forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and
expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such
forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties
that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to
differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among
others, the timing and size of the offering, the conditions affecting
the capital markets, general economic, industry, or political
conditions, and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related
to the proposed public offering. Clovis Oncology undertakes no
obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a
further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause
actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking
statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the company in
general, see the prospectus supplement and related prospectus for this
offering as well as Clovis Oncology’s Annual Report on Form 10-K,
Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its other reports filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission.