Inotek (ITEK) Announces Top-line Results For MATrX-1, First Phase 3 Trial Of Trabodenoson For Glaucoma

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inotek
Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ITEK), a clinical stage
biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and
commercialization of therapies for ocular diseases, today announced
top-line results of MATrX-1, the first pivotal Phase 3 trial of trabodenoson
for the treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) or ocular
hypertension (OHT). The trial did not achieve its primary endpoint of
superiority in reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) compared with
placebo at all 12 time points. This was, in part, due to a placebo
response that was 2-3 mmHg greater than that observed in Phase 2. Trabodenoson,
the Company’s lead clinical candidate, is a first-in-class, highly
selective adenosine mimetic targeting the A1
subreceptor. Trabodenoson lowers IOP by augmenting the eye’s
natural function of the trabecular meshwork, the primary outflow pathway
for aqueous humor and a site of pathology in glaucoma.
“We are disappointed that the primary endpoint of superiority at all 12
time points was not achieved,” commented David P. Southwell, President
and Chief Executive Officer of Inotek. “This result was driven primarily
by the unexpectedly stronger placebo response at the 8AM time point.
However, MATrX-1 did achieve several clinically meaningful secondary
endpoints- the 6% dose was significant versus placebo in the daily IOP
change from diurnal baseline at all days tested. Additionally, an
analysis of responders (subjects with IOP reduction of 5mmHg or greater
from baseline) indicated a statistically higher proportion of responders
in the 6% trabodenoson group than the placebo group at all
visits. The safety, tolerability and low discontinuation rate in MATrX-1
continues to suggest that trabodenoson is an active molecule with
a unique safety profile. Later this quarter, we expect to receive
additional data beyond the top-line results reported today. Once we have
the additional data, we will determine next steps in the trabodenoson monotherapy
program.”
The primary endpoint of the MATrX-1 trial was the IOP reduction of trabodenoson
compared to that of placebo on Days 28, 42 and 84 and at four time
points during each of these days: 8AM, 10AM, 12PM, and 4PM. The 8AM time
point did not achieve statistical separation with any trabodenoson dose.
This was primarily due to an unexpectedly high placebo response compared
to that observed in Phase 2, as well as a published meta-analysis by
Raber et al1.
The 6%/2000 mcg QD dose of trabodenoson was statistically
superior to placebo at Days 84, 42, 14 and marginally superior at Day
28. The daily IOP reduction from diurnal baseline at three months for
this dose was 4.25 mmHg compared to 2.38 mmHg for placebo, and 5.29 mmHg
for the timolol 0.5% twice daily control arm. The normal response
observed with the timolol control arm supports that the trial was
properly conducted.
There were no significant safety or tolerability events reported. The
safety profile of trabodenoson was comparable to placebo.
Notably, there was minimal drug related hyperemia. Only 4 subjects
(2.2%) discontinued the trial due to a treatment-related adverse event.
“The results of the MATrX-1 trial demonstrate that trabodenoson,
operating through a novel mechanism of action, actively lowers IOP with
a tolerability profile that, remarkably, was similar to that observed in
the placebo arm,” commented Rudolf Baumgartner, MD, Executive Vice
President and Chief Medical Officer of Inotek.
Southwell commented, “Looking ahead, 2017 is an important year for the trabodenoson
development program. We will wait for the full results from MATrX-1 to
better understand the behavior of the placebo arm. We look forward to
the results of the FDC Phase 2 trial, which is substantially enrolled
and for which we expect to report top-line data mid-year.”
MATrX-1 Phase 3 Trial Design
MATrX-1 was a Phase 3
randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled trial of trabodenoson
in 303 subjects diagnosed with POAG or OHT. MATrX-1 assessed the
efficacy, safety and tolerability of trabodenoson over three
months of treatment. The primary endpoint was reduction of IOP as
compared to the placebo treatment arm. In addition, the study contained
a timolol 0.5% arm to validate the sensitivity of the patient population
and serve as an internal control. IOP was measured at four time points
during the day: 8AM, 10AM, 12PM, and 4PM on days 14, 28, 42 and 84.
Three doses of trabodenoson ophthalmic suspension were
administered: 3%/1000 mcg once daily, 4.5%/1500 mcg twice daily, and
6%/2000 mcg once daily. The trial enrolled patients with a diagnosis of
POAG or OHT and an IOP greater than or equal to 24 mmHg and less than or
equal to 34 mmHg.
About Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation
Inotek
Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on
the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for
glaucoma and other eye diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, trabodenoson,
is a first-in-class selective adenosine mimetic currently in Phase 3
development. Trabodenoson was developed in Inotek’s
laboratories and is designed to restore the eye’s natural pressure
control mechanism. Additionally, the Company is evaluating the potential
for selective adenosine mimetics to address optic neuropathies and other
degenerative retinal diseases. For more information, please visit www.inotekpharma.com.
