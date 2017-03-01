 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
MorphoSys AG To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences



1/3/2017 8:46:41 AM

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) will present at the following conferences: J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Date: January 12, 2017, 7:30 am PST (4:30 pm CET, 3:30 pm GMT)

Venue: San Francisco, CA, USA

Presenter: Dr. Simon Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys AG

Anke Linnartz, Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Kepler Cheuvreux German Corporate Conference

Date: January 17, 2017, 4:45 pm CET (10:45 am EST, 3:45 pm GMT)

Venue: Frankfurt, Germany

Presenter: Jens Holstein, Chief Financial Officer of MorphoSys AG

Anke Linnartz, Head of Corporate Communications & IR

A PDF version of the presentation will be provided at www.morphosys.com. The link to webcasts will be filed under www.morphosys.com/conference-calls.

About MorphoSys:

MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare.

Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer’s disease, to name just a few. With its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development, MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.

HuCAL®, HuCAL GOLD®, HuCAL PLATINUM®, CysDisplay®, RapMAT®, arYla®, Ylanthia®, 100 billion high potentials®, Slonomics®, Lanthio Pharma® and LanthioPep® are registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.

