Intact Vascular Closes On Additional Series B Funding To Advance Development Of The Tack Endovascular System For Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment

New Enterprise Associates, Quaker Partners and H.I.G. BioHealth
Partners exercise Series B investment option
WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intact Vascular, Inc., a developer of medical devices for minimally
invasive peripheral vascular procedures, today announced that current
investors New Enterprise Associates, Quaker Partners and H.I.G.
BioHealth Partners have exercised their right to invest additional
capital as part of the Company’s Series B financing, bringing the total
raised to $46 million. The Series B financing initially closed in May
2015. The funds will be used to advance the Company’s broad clinical
development program, encompassing both above-the-knee (ATK) and
below-the-knee (BTK) clinical trials, as well as a host of product
development initiatives aimed at expanding the utility of the Tack
Endovascular System for the treatment of peripheral artery disease.
The Tack Endovascular System is a new, endovascular technology for
repairing arterial dissections following percutaneous transluminal
angioplasty (“PTA”). The Tack® system permits highly targeted
repair of diseased arteries, while minimizing the metal left behind and
inflammation of the artery wall, both of which are significant problems
associated with the current method of dissection repair: stenting.
Intact Vascular is currently sponsoring three large, international
clinical trials: Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty
II (“TOBA II”), TOBA II BTK, and TOBA III. TOBA II and TOBA III are
investigating the safety and efficacy of the Tack system in the
treatment of ATK peripheral artery disease in combination with both PTA
and drug coated angioplasty balloons. TOBA II BTK is focused on use of
the Tack system in conjunction with PTA to treat BTK peripheral artery
disease, which is also known as Critical Limb Ischemia or “CLI”. The
TOBA II BTK trial is the first pivotal trial approved by the Food and
Drug Administration (“FDA”) for the treatment of CLI with a vascular
implant below the knee. See http://www.intactvascular.com/actively-enrolling
for more information on Intact Vascular’s clinical development program.
Peripheral arterial disease (“PAD”) impacts more than 200 million people
worldwide and more than 19 million people in the U.S. The prevalence of
PAD among American adults exceeds that of coronary heart disease, and
its growth is being driven by the triad of obesity, diabetes and
advancing age.
“We welcome the additional investment from our investors and greatly
appreciate their vote of confidence in us,” said Bruce Shook, Intact
Vascular’s President and CEO. “We are well positioned to use this new
investment to rapidly advance our clinical and product development
initiatives.”
“The team at Intact Vascular has made substantial progress since our
initial investment,” stated Dr. Justin Klein, partner at NEA. “Intact is
poised to bring a truly innovative endovascular technology to the
peripheral vascular market place, and we are pleased to be a part of
that important effort.”
About Intact Vascular
Intact Vascular is a privately held medical device company that develops
minimally invasive peripheral vascular products. The Tack Endovascular
System is designed to optimize percutaneous balloon angioplasty results
in the treatment of peripheral arterial disease. Visit www.intactvascular.com
for more information.
About New Enterprise Associates
As one of the world’s largest and most active venture capital firms, NEA
has developed deep domain expertise and insight into multiple
industries. The NEA team channels that knowledge into every technology
and healthcare investment they make -- at any stage, in any location,
around the globe. Visit www.nea.com.
About Quaker Partners
Quaker Partners is an East Coast-focused healthcare investment firm.
Quaker’s industry expertise includes pharmaceuticals, biotechnology,
healthcare services, and medical technologies such as devices, tools and
human diagnostics. Visit www.quakerpartners.com.
About H.I.G. BioHealth Partners
H.I.G. BioHealth Partners is the dedicated life-science investment
affiliate of H.I.G. Capital. H.I.G. BioHealth Partners invests in a
broad range of healthcare opportunities across sectors and stages,
principally in companies developing therapeutic drugs, medical devices,
and diagnostics for significant unmet medical needs. With approximately
$400 million in committed capital, H.I.G. BioHealth Partners invests $5
million to $40 million per company over the life of an investment. Visit www.higbio.com.
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the
development of Intact Vascular's products, the potential benefits and
attributes of such products, and the company’s expectations regarding
its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks,
assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or
results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are
made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary.
Intact Vascular undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking
statements for any reason.
Under U.S. Federal Law, the Tack Endovascular System is Limited to
Investigational Use only, in the TOBA II (ATK) and TOBA II BTK studies.
Tack
Endovascular System® and Tack® are registered
trademarks of Intact Vascular, Inc.
The 6 French (ATK) Tack
Endovascular System® is CE Mark Authorized under EC Directive
93/42/EEC. (4 French BTK pending) Not Available for sale or use in the
United States.