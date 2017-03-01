Conversion Right Triggered For LabCorp (LH)’s Zero Coupon Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2021

BURLINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings (LabCorp®)
(NYSE: LH) announced today that its Zero Coupon Convertible Subordinated
Notes due 2021 (Zero Coupon Notes) may be converted as set forth below.
The Zero Coupon Notes are convertible into cash and Common Stock of
LabCorp, if any, subject to the terms of the Zero Coupon Notes and the
Indenture, dated as of October 24, 2006 between LabCorp and The Bank of
New York Mellon, as trustee (Trustee) and the conversion agent.
In order to exercise the option to convert all or a portion of the Zero
Coupon Notes, holders must validly surrender their Zero Coupon Notes at
any time during the calendar quarter through the close of business at
5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, March 31, 2017. The Trustee
has informed LabCorp that, as of this date, all custodians and
beneficial holders of the Zero Coupon Notes hold the Zero Coupon Notes
through Depository Trust Company (DTC) accounts and that there are no
certificated Zero Coupon Notes in non-global form. Accordingly, all Zero
Coupon Notes surrendered for conversion must be delivered through the
transmittal procedures of DTC.
Should Zero Coupon Notes be converted, LabCorp would be required to pay
holders in cash for the accreted principal amount of the securities to
be converted, with the remaining amount, if any, to be satisfied with
shares of Common Stock. The shares required for settlement of the Zero
Coupon Notes are included in LabCorp’s computation of fully diluted
earnings per share.
About LabCorp®
Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings (NYSE: LH),
an S&P 500 company, is the world’s leading healthcare diagnostics
company, providing comprehensive clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug
development services. With a mission to improve health and improve
lives, LabCorp delivers world-class diagnostic solutions, brings
innovative medicines to patients faster and develops technology-enabled
solutions to change the way care is provided. With net revenue in excess
of $8.5 billion in 2015, LabCorp’s 50,000 employees serve clients in 60
countries. To learn more about LabCorp, visit www.labcorp.com,
and to learn more about Covance Drug Development, visit www.covance.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements including with
respect to estimated 2016 guidance and the impact of various factors on
operating results. Each of the forward-looking statements is subject to
change based on various important factors, including without limitation,
competitive actions in the marketplace, adverse actions of governmental
and other third-party payers and the results from the Company’s
acquisition of Covance. Actual results could differ materially
from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. Further
information on potential factors that could affect LabCorp’s operating
and financial results is included in the Company’s Form 10-K for the
year ended December 31, 2015, and subsequent Forms 10-Q, including in
each case under the heading risk factors, and in the Company’s other
filings with the SEC, as well as in the risk factors included in
Covance’s filings with the SEC. The information in this press
release should be read in conjunction with a review of the Company’s
filings with the SEC including the information in the Company’s Form
10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, and subsequent Forms 10-Q,
under the heading MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL
CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.