Conversion Right Triggered For LabCorp (LH)’s Zero Coupon Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2021

BURLINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings (LabCorp®) (NYSE: LH) announced today that its Zero Coupon Convertible Subordinated Notes due 2021 (Zero Coupon Notes) may be converted as set forth below.

The Zero Coupon Notes are convertible into cash and Common Stock of LabCorp, if any, subject to the terms of the Zero Coupon Notes and the Indenture, dated as of October 24, 2006 between LabCorp and The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee (Trustee) and the conversion agent.

In order to exercise the option to convert all or a portion of the Zero Coupon Notes, holders must validly surrender their Zero Coupon Notes at any time during the calendar quarter through the close of business at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, March 31, 2017. The Trustee has informed LabCorp that, as of this date, all custodians and beneficial holders of the Zero Coupon Notes hold the Zero Coupon Notes through Depository Trust Company (DTC) accounts and that there are no certificated Zero Coupon Notes in non-global form. Accordingly, all Zero Coupon Notes surrendered for conversion must be delivered through the transmittal procedures of DTC.

Should Zero Coupon Notes be converted, LabCorp would be required to pay holders in cash for the accreted principal amount of the securities to be converted, with the remaining amount, if any, to be satisfied with shares of Common Stock. The shares required for settlement of the Zero Coupon Notes are included in LabCorp’s computation of fully diluted earnings per share.

About LabCorp®

